P3.3-M cash prize for Pasko Fiesta

AROUND P3.3 million total cash prize will be awarded to the winners of Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023 events, including Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko, according to event organizer Harold Quibete.

Speaking during the Wednesday Media Forum at Ayala Malls Abreeza on November 29, Quibete said Parada sa Pasko offers P500,000 to the Parada sa Pasko champion, P300,000 to the runner-up, P200,000 to the third placer.

Seven consolation prizes of P100,000 each will be awarded to the next seven participating contingents.

For Banda Dasig, the top five placers will receive P500,000, P300,000, P200,000, P100,000, and P75,000. The next 10 other entries will each go home with a P30,000 consolation prize.

Quibete said the city government of Davao funded the prizes.

Inspired by Hudyaka sa Kadayawan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan, Banda Dasig, and Parada sa Pasko serve as the Christmas counterparts to the Kadayawan events.

Banda Dasig, akin to the drum and bugle competition in Kadayawan, showcases the unique way Dabawenyos approach such musical competitions.

Parada sa Pasko, the lighted float parade, includes a float with a mascot and up to 50 individuals. The float should feature icons and elements related to Pasko Fiesta.

Quibete said that 28 participants have already confirmed for Banda Dasig, and organizers are actively encouraging more participants.

The Parada is open to everyone, including barangays, and welcomes the participation of barangay officials or Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials.

To minimize the impact of potential downpours, especially in December, organizers have scheduled the afternoon event.

The Parada route will commence from Roxas Avenue, proceeding straight to C.M. Recto, then turning left towards San Pedro Church, San Pedro Square, Pelayo Street, Magallanes, and finally exiting to Quimpo Boulevard. The floats will then return to Roxas Avenue for a final display. RGP

