P3.6-M aid to Basyang-hit areas

THE 21st Davao City Council will provide P3.6 million in financial assistance to provinces and municipalities that declared a state of calamity following Typhoon Basyang.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, said one province, one city, and seven municipalities will receive aid.

The recipients are: Surigao del Sur (P1 million); Iligan City (P500,000); and the municipalities of Lanuza, Cortes, Madrid, Bayabas, Cagwait, Carmen, and San Miguel (P300,000 each).

“Without any preferences, political affiliation, religion, bisag kalaban sa politika (even if we are not friends in politics), we give disaster assistance to any LGUs located here in the Philippines,” Dayanghirang said during the council session on Tuesday, February 24, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The assistance follows a request from City Administrator Atty. Francis Mark H. Layog to Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II. Dayanghirang noted that the 2026 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund–Quick Response Fund still has a balance of P235,203,855.

This is the first time the city will extend cash assistance to LGUs under a state of calamity in 2026.

Surigao del Sur’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan declared the province under a state of calamity on February 9, 2026, following Typhoon Basyang. The storm affected 52.44 percent of the province’s population, about 336,671 individuals from 89,816 families in 249 barangays, with 30 percent displaced to evacuation centers or relatives’ homes.

Damage to infrastructure, homes, roads, tourism, agriculture, and fisheries was estimated at P1.4 billion.

Iligan City declared a state of calamity on February 6, while Lanuza, Cortes, Madrid, and Cagwait followed on February 10. Bayabas and Carmen declared on February 11. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM PNA