P375-M roads, bridges in Davao City completed

A TOTAL of P375 million worth of farm-to-market roads (FMR) and Tulay ng Pangulo Bridges has been completed in Davao City under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration, according to the Department of Agrarian Reform-Davao City (DAR-Davao City).

In the fifth special Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, DAR-Davao City revealed that a total of 3,403 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) shall now be able to transport their agricultural produce to markets following the successful implementation of the construction under the FMR and Tulay ng Pangulo Bridges projects.

The road projects, undertaken in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao Region, are part of the government's efforts to encourage rural development and the agrarian sector.

The FMR projects, spanning a total length of 6.42 kilometers and were allocated with a budget of P100 million, have been successfully implemented in several barangays in Davao City. These include Brgy. Tamugan in the Marilog District, Brgy. Malabog and Brgy. Fatima in the Paquibato District, and Brgy. Tagluno and Brgy. Catigan in the Toril District.

This initiative is set to enhance connectivity and facilitate the efficient transportation of agricultural goods, thereby boosting local economies and improving the quality of life for residents in these areas.

In addition, the Tulay ng Pangulo Bridge (TPB) projects have been completed in Barangay Riverside, Calinan District, and Brgy. Sirawan, Toril District. These bridges span a total of 132 linear meters and were constructed at a cost of P75 million.

The bridges are expected to facilitate safer and more efficient transportation across river crossings, addressing previous mobility challenges. KBP

