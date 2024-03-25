P4-M smuggled cigs seized, 2 arrested

According to a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the suspects were identified as Edgar Cañad Benondo, 32, and Johnrey Sinoy, 30, both residents of Kiblawan, Davao del Sur.

Initial investigation revealed that during a checkpoint operation, the suspects were found with 150 boxes of illegal drugs, each containing 50 reams of smuggled cigarettes, totaling 7,500 reams.

BOC-Davao Region, in collaboration with city police authorities, promptly pursued the suspects, who have since been handed over to face appropriate charges, particularly under the National Revenue Code of 1997. DEF