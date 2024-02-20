P400-M cash, relief goods provided to calamity-affected families

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has already provided around P400 million worth of financial and basic commodity assistance to the families affected by the recent trough of low-pressure area (LPA) and shear line.

This is following the site visit of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to Zone 1, Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro, the ground zero of the massive landslide, last February 11, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the whole-of-government approach in responding to disasters.

Of the figure, DSWD-Davao had already extended a total of 145,895 food and non-food items (FNFIs) with a total of P238,993,568 to shear line-affected families while 221,835 FNFIs amounting to P148,634,722.60 were distributed to LPA trough-affected families.

Sec. Gatchalian with Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe, DSWD Field Office-Davao Regional Director Vanessa Goc-ong lauded the congressional offices and the provincial government of Davao de Oro's emergency response efforts in taking care of the evacuees.

“Kitang-kita naman natin na very active ang provincial government at ang kanilang congressional offices in taking care of the evacuees, pero alam natin na sa ganitong protracted evacuation ay kakailanganin natin ang tulong ng national government,” Gatchalian said.

(We can see that the provincial government and their congressional offices are very active in taking care of the evacuees, but we know that with this protracted evacuation, we will need the help of the national government).

On Sunday, February 18, the regional social humanitarian agency with the help of the military units of the Philippine Army (PA) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFA) welcomed 40,800 family food packs (FFPs) provided by the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NLRMB) of DSWD Central Office.

As of press writing, based on the ongoing assessment conducted by the several respective provincial local government units (PLGUs), thousands of families in the Davao Region are still affected by both weather patterns.

One of the provinces severely damaged by the rains brought by the shearline weather pattern was Davao de Oro. About 37,692 families in the province were impacted by the floods, which also caused 85 residences to be completely or partially damaged. The agriculture sector also suffered losses and damage totaling P122.50 million, affecting 6,285 farmers.

Meanwhile, the province of Davao del Norte registered the highest number of families affected by LPA at 120,894.