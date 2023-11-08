P42-M budget for Pasko Fiesta

The 2023 budget for Pasko Fiesta sa Davao is estimated to be around P42 million, according to Jennifer Romero, head of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

During a media interview on Tuesday morning, November 7, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Romero said they aimed to use a similar budget as in 2022.

The allocation covers decorations at City Hall and along the city streets, with staff already installing stars.

"Naga-start nata ug install sa some of the stars sa streets gearing towards the opening, the opening of the Pasko Fiesta will be on November 28 (We are starting to install some of the stars in the streets gearing towards the opening, the opening of the Pasko Fiesta will be on November 28)," Romero said.

The official logo has been released, along with a teaser on their social media accounts, along with the calendar of activities.

She also said that competitions for Pasko Fiesta sa Davao 2023 will include Koro sa Pasko, Banda Dasig, Rondal Sayaw, and Parada sa Pasko.

The CTOO has provided the mechanics and guidelines for these competitions on their official Facebook page.

Koro sa Pasko will offer a grand prize ranging from P50,000 to P100,000, depending on the category.

For Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko, the grand winners will receive P500,000.

She noted that Parada sa Pasko takes inspiration from Pamulak sa Kadayawan 2023. While it won't follow the same route, the office has yet to present the security plan and route to the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO).

The proposed route starts on Roxas ave., proceeds to C.M. Recto, then to San Pedro Square for a showdown, and exits on Magallanes street.

In addition to the competitions, there will be Kasadya sa Pasko, a Christmas on Wheels event where floats will travel in different areas in the city. They will target areas with children, allowing them to meet Santa Claus.

"Atong thrust man gyud this year kay we wanted to convey that Christmas is for everyone and Christmas is for kids (Our thrust this year is that we wanted to convey that Christmas is for everyone and Christmas is for kids)," Romero said.

The culmination of Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko is set for December 22, around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., allowing the audience to enjoy the lights.

CTOO plans to invite children from vulnerable sectors as Very Important Persons (VIPs) for the event, ensuring they feel an integral part of the celebration.

A new addition to this year's Pasko Fiesta is the New Year's Eve countdown, known as "Paghinugyaw" or "Pagsugat sa Bag-Ong Tuig," set for December 31, 2023.

Romero expressed her excitement, emphasizing that the festivities are not only for Dabawenyos but for people coming from outside Davao City, Mindanao, and even the entire Philippines, inviting everyone to enjoy the city's events.RGP