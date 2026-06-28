P63-M aid delivered to quake-hit DavOcc towns

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 11 (Davao Region) reported on Thursday that more than P63 million in assistance was distributed to families and individuals affected by the recent earthquake in Davao Occidental.

As of June 25, 2026, the agency said that the town of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) received the largest share at P38.7 million, followed by Sarangani with P18.25 million.

Malita town received P2.44 million, Don Marcelino P1.95 million, and Sta. Maria P1.22 million.

Relief operations included the distribution of family food packs, tents, modular tents, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and cash assistance.

In Sarangani town alone, the DSWD delivered 10,014 family food packs, 2,000 ready-to-eat packs, 100 tents, 111 modular tents, 470 hygiene kits, 300 sleeping kits, and P90,000 in cash aid.

In JAS, assistance reached 40,226 family food packs, 1,169 sleeping kits, 346 tents, 190 modular tents, 99 family kits, 1,675 hygiene kits, 75 kitchen kits, and P140,000 in cash aid.

“The relief effort reflects the agency’s commitment to providing immediate support for disaster-stricken families, which was made possible through close coordination with local government units and partner agencies,” the department said.

Meanwhile, DSWD-11 reported that as of June 25, records showed that the magnitude 7.8 earthquake affected 46,861 families, or 155,965 individuals in the province.

JAS town recorded the highest number of affected families at 22,576.

The agency also reported that 16,061 houses were damaged, with 5,371 destroyed and 10,690 damaged. PNA