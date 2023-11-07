P650-M investment leads in Davao de Oro investment gab

MABINI, Davao de Oro – The Davao de Oro Investment Conference, held at the Sto. Niño Parish Function Hall on Friday, Oct. 27 successfully concluded, leaving a significant impact on the province's economic landscape.

Under the compelling theme "Managing the Supply Chain of DDO's Domestic and Foreign Direct Investments: A Key to Sustainable Investments," the conference convened at least 200 players and stakeholders ranging from industry experts down to decision-makers, to explore the intricacies of sustainable investments.

The conference delved into the critical role of supply chain management in unlocking Davao de Oro's economic potential, both in terms of domestic growth and foreign direct investments. With a focus on long-term sustainability, the event aimed to foster an environment of informed decision-making, innovation, and collaboration.

Throughout the conference, attendees had the privilege of engaging in enriching discussions and knowledge-sharing through a plenary session and an open forum. Distinguished keynote speakers from the Board of Investments (BOI), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza), and Anflo Industrial Estate Corporation, among others, provided unique insights, strategies, and best practices, equipping participants with the tools to navigate the evolving landscape of investment in Davao de Oro.

Networking opportunities were also available through business and investment matching – an avenue where prospective investors were able to meet with local partners for a common business interest and possible investment venture.

To showcase some of the best products of Davao de Oro through the One Town One Product (Otop) Program and Industry Cluster Development Program, a special setting was also prepared for everyone to see and patronize.

DTI-Davao de Oro provincial director lawyer Lucky Siegfred M. Balleque shared that the Davao de Oro Investment Conference also spotlighted the province's investment opportunities across various sectors, such as coconut, poultry, tourism, infrastructure, and industrial zone, emphasizing the need for a resilient and efficient supply chain to sustain growth.

“It served as a platform for local businesses to connect with potential investors, promoting the formation of valuable partnerships. To actualize the meeting of the minds among these key stakeholders, some investors and their local counterparts signed a memorandum of understanding to signal the continued cooperation towards a more vibrant local economy,” Balleque said.

The provincial trade official attributed the success of the conference to the support of the local government of Mabini, headed by Mayor Emmerson Luego, and the enthusiastic engagement of attendees.

“We at DTI-Davao de Oro, although we spearheaded its conduct, would not have done it successfully without the support of our partners. The event truly showcased the spirit of innovation, adaptability, and cooperation, underscoring Davao de Oro's commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth,” Balleque noted.

The insights and connections established during the conference are expected to have a lasting impact on the province, further solidifying Davao de Oro's goal of positioning itself as a globally competitive investment destination in Mindanao.

As the province continues to evolve as a key player in the realm of investment, the Davao de Oro Investment Conference 2023 reaffirms its mission to enhance Davao de Oro-Davao Region’s trade and investment relations; drive sustainable economic growth; and inspire future investment strategies.

In totality, the conference generated P650 million worth of initial investment leads, monitored at least P150 million worth of domestic sales, assisted 175 investors and local suppliers, strengthened three industry organizations (rubber, coffee, and poultry), presented10 big-ticket projects, showcased 20 product prototypes, and present one provincial investment map. DTI DAVAO