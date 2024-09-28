P700-K cash prize at Cong. Dujali chess

A GUARANTEED cash prize of at least P700,000 is up for grabs as the 4th Cong. Alan R. Dujali National Open and Team Rapid Chess Championships kicks off on September 28 and 29, 2024, at the Payag Grill and Folk House, Maria Clara Resorts Compound, in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

Day one will feature individual competitions for the open, 18U, 14U, and 10U categories. On day two, the spotlight shifts to the open team "tatlohan" tournament and the 16U team "dalawahan" event.

Special guest and first Asian grandmaster (GM) Eugene Torre will be in attendance.

As of September 25, 2024, 73 players have registered for the open division, led by top seed Fide Master (FM) David Elorta with a rating of 2425. He is followed by second seed Sherwin Tiu (2339) of Manila, third seed National Master (NM) Aglipay 8 Oberio (2264) from Samal, fourth seed NM Henry Roger Lopez (2261) from Panabo City, and fifth seed NM Joey Albert Florendo (2260) from Zamboanga City.

Other top contenders include NM Giovanni Mejia (2256) from Luzon, GM Darwin Laylo (2246) from Marikina City, Allan Cantonjos (2221) from Gingoog City, NM Jayson Salubre (2219) from Panabo City, and 10th seed Luffe Magdalaga (2206) from Cavite.

The Swiss System format competition is overseen by national arbiter Darwin Bermudez as tournament director, with Davao’s international arbiter James Infiesto serving as the chief arbiter. MLSA