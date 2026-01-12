P700-M budget boosts Mati Airport development for 2026

THE planned expansion and operationalization of the Mati Airport received a major boost after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) earmarked P700 million for the project under its proposed 2026 budget, a move expected to strengthen regional connectivity and unlock new tourism and business opportunities in Davao Oriental.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go welcomed the allocation early this week, calling it a critical step toward positioning the province as a more accessible destination for travelers and investors. During the interpellation of the DOTr’s 2026 budget on November 27, 2025, Go pressed the agency to ensure the continuity of funding and the timely execution of the airport project.

With the budget now secured, Go emphasized that implementing agencies must prioritize efficiency and avoid delays to fully realize the airport’s economic and social benefits for Davao Oriental and nearby areas.

As an ex officio member of the Mindanao Development Authority Board of Directors, Go stated that the Mati Airport will help alleviate congestion at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City by providing an alternative gateway to Eastern Mindanao. He added that the facility will also significantly reduce travel time for passengers bound for the province.

“Sana po’y tuloy-tuloy na rin po ang construction nitong Mati Airport na dati pa nating ipinaglalaban,” Go said in his statement furnished to SunStar Davao, stressing the importance of sustained government commitment until the airport becomes fully operational.

Go, who traces his roots to Davao Oriental, noted that improved air access will play a decisive role in expanding tourism and broadening economic prospects in the province, which is known for its natural and cultural attractions.

He earlier identified the Mati Airport as a priority infrastructure project during the 58th Araw ng Davao Oriental celebration on July 1 last year, urging stakeholders to collaborate in harnessing the province’s tourism potential. “Of course, with Mati Airport, we work together to develop tourism. Davao Oriental has a high potential,” he said.

Davao Oriental is home to globally recognized and emerging destinations, including Mount Hamiguitan, a Unesco World Heritage Site; Dahican Beach in Mati City, a favorite among surfers and beach enthusiasts; and Pusan Point in Caraga, known as the first sunrise point in the Philippines.

Go said that with the P700 million allocation in place, the focus should now shift to linking transport infrastructure directly to tourism growth, employment generation, and wider economic activity.

“Transportation has always been the backbone of our economy. It fuels economic growth, connects our communities, and allows our people to have access to education, work, and opportunities,” he said.

In February 2025, the provincial government formally launched the nearly P1-billion Mati City Airport Development Project on a 58-hectare site in Barangay Dahican, marking a key milestone in efforts to revive the long-dormant facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Second District Representative Cheeno Miguel Almario, PBA Party-list Representative Migs Nograles-Almario, former Second District Representative Joel Mayo Almario, First District Representative Nelson Dayanghirang, and DOTr official Engr. Eduardo Mangalili.

However, the February ceremony was not the project’s first groundbreaking.

Weeks earlier, Mati City Mayor Michelle Rabat and Davao Oriental Governor Niño Sotero Uy led an initial groundbreaking for the airport upgrading works, signaling the local government’s early commitment to fast-tracking the project’s implementation. That earlier activity focused on preparatory works and site readiness, paving the way for the formal provincial and national launch.

Joel Almario described the project as a turning point in the province’s long-standing goal of establishing Mati City as a tourism and investment hub, underscoring the airport’s province-wide impact. “The Mati City Airport is for everybody,” he said.

Cheeno Almario later announced that an additional P700 million in funding had been secured through coordinated efforts with Nograles-Almario, Dayanghirang, Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos, and Senator JV Ejercito.

The funds, included in the 2025 General Appropriations Act, allocated P300 million for the asphalt overlay of the runway and P400 million for terminal and facility upgrades.

Originally established in 1976 and officially named Imelda Romualdez Airport, the facility failed to develop into a commercial aviation hub due to limited demand and inadequate infrastructure. Officials now believe that renewed investments and stronger tourism promotion can finally transform the airport into a key driver of growth for Davao Oriental and the wider Eastern Mindanao corridor. DEF