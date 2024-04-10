P750-K damage in two Boulevard fire incidents

AN OFFICIAL from the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) reported that the estimated damages from two separate fire incidents in Barangay 76-A Boulevard amount to around P750,000.

Fire inspector Shaira Borja, station commander of Panacan Fire Station and chief of intelligence and investigation, disclosed in a media interview that of this amount, P500,000 was attributed to the destruction of 20 houses in Purok 26, Muslim Village, Times Beach, and P250,000 for the 10 houses in Purok 4, Bucana Seawall.

Borja explained that the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical overload, exacerbated by extreme temperatures leading to increased electricity consumption.

“Nakita nato didto nga naay appliances katu siya nga balay nga identify namo kung asa gikan ang sunog daghan nakikabit ba ug katu siya nga balay is nakapakabit siya sa mga other balay nga walay kuryente so nakita gyud nga grabe ang load sa ilang kuryente (We observed that in the house where the fire originated, there were numerous appliances. This allowed their neighbors to tap into their electric connection, resulting in an overload of their electrical system),” she said in a media interview on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024, at the BFP-Bangoy.

Similarly, the fire incident in Purok 4, Bucana Seawall, was caused by an unplugged electric fan.

Borja said that the quick spread of the fire was facilitated by houses constructed with light and highly combustible materials, compounded by strong winds on the day of the incident.

BFP-Davao is urging Dabawenyos to avoid double-parking on roads during emergencies to allow fire trucks unimpeded access. They also encourage residents to assist firefighters by identifying better routes for quicker response times during emergencies.

“Gapanawagan me sa mga Dabawenyos labi na karun kay mga long weekends ug sa summer nga grabe kainit sa panahon so palihog nalang gyud sa tanan nga mag observe sa atoang mga balay ug fire safety consciousness so pag mulakaw ta everytime i-check gyud natu ang atoang mga appliances nga naka unplug dapat siya (We appeal to Dabawenyos, especially during long weekends and the hot summer season, to prioritize fire safety in our homes. Before leaving our homes, we should ensure that all appliances are properly unplugged),” she said.

Barangay 76-A Captain Robert Olanolan confirmed to SunStar Davao via text message that there have been five recorded fire incidents within his jurisdiction in March and April. RGP



