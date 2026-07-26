P77-M rice aid distribution in DavSur set for 2nd wave

THE Davao del Sur Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) is set to begin the second wave of rice distribution on August 4, 2026, following the completion of the first wave that reached all 232 barangays across the province's nine municipalities and one city, with 2,900 beneficiaries per LGU, or a total of 29,000 households in all.

The rice assistance program is funded by a ₱77-million budget downloaded by the national government to Davao del Sur in March 2026 under the Local Government Support Fund-Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (LGSF-FALGU) for Fiscal Year 2026.

The program is a nationwide initiative, with the ₱77 million allocated solely for the purchase of rice to be distributed to qualified beneficiaries.

The distribution followed national government guidelines, including prioritizing rice farmers' cooperatives through bidding under the Sagip Saka program, ensuring that rice farmers not only receive rice but are also prioritized during the procurement process, as the supplies for rice for distribution will be coming from the province's rice farmers.

The distribution is also based on the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to identify beneficiaries. The CBMS, which is based on population census data, identifies poor and vulnerable sectors in communities. As a result, not everyone is eligible to receive the assistance.

Under the guidelines, selected beneficiaries are entitled to receive 10 kilos of rice every four to six months.

Beneficiaries include poor and vulnerable farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, Indigenous Peoples, and members of the transport sector.

Geraldine Lano, head of the Davao del Sur PSWDO, said in a radio interview that preparations for the second wave of distribution had been completed and coordination with local government units was already underway.

"So karon naa na tay mga schedule nga di na nato langanon ang second wave kay plastada naman tanan, naka coordinate na ta sa LGU sa atoang team, so hopefully by August 4, mag start na ta sa atong second wave, just the same mag-una ta diri sa Matanao, then August 6 sa Sulop, August 7 sa Bansalan, August 8 -- Magsaysay, August 11 - Padada, August 12 - Kiblawan, August 13 - Sta. Cruz, August 14 sa Digos City, and August 15 sa Hagonoy (So now we already have a schedule, so we will no longer delay the second wave because everything is already in place. We have coordinated with the LGUs and our team, so hopefully, we can start the second wave on August 4. We will start here in Matanao, followed by Sulop on August 6, Bansalan on August 7, Magsaysay on August 8, Padada on August 11, Kiblawan on August 12, Sta. Cruz on August 13, Digos City on August 14, and Hagonoy on August 15)," Lano said.

The first wave of distribution was spearheaded by the PSWDO from June to July 2026. Digos City was the last local government unit to receive the rice assistance on July 22, preceded by Hagonoy on July 21.

The timeline showed that the ₱77 million was downloaded to the province in March. The Department of the Interior and Local Government conducted an orientation on the program guidelines in April, followed by the procurement process led by the Bids and Awards Committee in May.

The province is targeting to complete the fourth wave of rice distribution by November 2026.

A separate distribution for other sectors is also being prepared. These include tricycle-for-hire (Toda) drivers, Grab riders, and Muslim communities. Their beneficiaries are still being finalized.

For some recipients, the 10-kilo rice assistance has provided immediate relief from household food expenses.

Rufino Albay, a farmer from Barangay Kibuaya in Hagonoy, said the rice assistance would help his family save money on food for about two weeks.

"Dako ko'g pasalamat sa Ginoo kay kini gasa ninyo sa akoa (I am greatly thankful to God, because this is a gift for me)," Albay said.

Danny Monleon, a habal-habal driver from Barangay Sacub in Hagonoy, also expressed gratitude for the assistance.

"Salamat kaayo sa ayuda nga bugas (Thank you for the rice aid)," Monleon said.

For Erlyn Monleon, a solo parent from Barangay Sacub and mother of four, the rice assistance was a significant relief for her household of six.

"Sulbad na gyud among isa ka semanang konsumo, pangbaon pud sa akong mga anak sa eskwela (It will cover our consumption for one week, and it will also serve as my children’s school allowance)," she said.

The provincial government also clarified that the program's implementation was based on guidelines issued by the national government, including the selection of beneficiaries and the frequency and quantity of rice assistance. CEA