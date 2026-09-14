P77.4M rice facility opens in Davao del Norte

RICE farmers in Davao del Norte are expected to reduce post-harvest losses with the operation of a P77.4-million Rice Processing System II (RPS II) facility in Barangay Capungagan, Kapalong.

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) implemented the facility under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program.

The facility includes a multi-stage rice mill capable of processing 2 to 3 tons per hour, valued at P54.7 million, as well as mechanical dryers and shed infrastructure worth P22.7 million.

Department of Agriculture Region 11 (DA-Davao) Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga said the project will improve grain quality, reduce post-harvest losses, and create better market opportunities for farmer associations.

Davao del Norte is the region’s leading rice producer, accounting for 34 percent, or about 81,165 metric tons, of Davao Region’s total rice output.

The RCEF mechanization program has so far benefited 48 farmer cooperatives and associations across the province, covering nearly 18,000 hectares of farmland and supporting more than 19,000 registered rice farmers.

PhilMech Director Dionisio Alvindia and Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib said the facility addresses long-standing gaps in local drying and milling capacity, particularly during peak harvest periods.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao showed that the region produced 113,281.58 metric tons of palay in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Davao del Norte remained the top producer during the period, contributing 34,875.35 metric tons, or 30.8 percent of the regional total. Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental followed. GRS