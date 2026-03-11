P797.7-M investments in Barmm seen to generate nearly 200 jobs

INVESTOR activity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is accelerating early this year after the Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) approved P795.7 million worth of new projects across key sectors, reinforcing the region’s push to strengthen its emerging investment landscape.

The projects, approved during the board’s second meeting for 2026, are expected to generate at least 176 jobs while expanding economic activity in healthcare, tourism, and agribusiness, industries that regional authorities have identified as critical to inclusive growth in the Bangsamoro economy.

Earlier in January, the BBOI cleared investment proposals totaling about P1.6 billion. With the latest batch, total approved investments in the region have climbed to roughly P2.4 billion in the first quarter alone, representing about three-quarters of the Bangsamoro government’s P3.2-billion investment target for 2026.

Regional investment officials say the surge reflects improving investor confidence as the Bangsamoro government continues to strengthen governance systems and expand economic opportunities in a region historically affected by conflict.

Among the approved ventures are medical healthcare facilities to be established in Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur. The projects are seen to generate 42 jobs and improve access to essential healthcare services in underserved communities across Barmm, where medical infrastructure remains limited in many areas.

Tourism development is also gaining ground with the approval of resort projects in Maguindanao del Norte. The ventures are expected to create 97 local jobs and capitalize on the province’s natural attractions, signaling growing investor optimism as peace and security conditions continue to stabilize in the region.

Complementing these initiatives is the planned establishment of an agricultural processing and manufacturing facility in Maguindanao del Norte. The project, expected to employ 37 workers, aims to integrate farming with value-added processing to strengthen supply chains and increase income opportunities for local farmers.

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, chairperson of the BBOI, said the approvals reflect sustained investor confidence in the Bangsamoro economy.

“These investments are clear proof that confidence in the Bangsamoro economy continues to grow,” Pasigan said.

He added, “Through this vision, we are advancing the Bangsamoro’s Economic Jihad, promoting investments that create jobs, strengthen industries, and uplift the lives of the Bangsamoro people while building a more resilient and prosperous regional economy.”

Regional officials said the investments support the economic priorities of Barmm’s leadership under Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, particularly the government’s focus on increasing revenues, maximizing regional resources, and expanding private-sector participation in development.

Economic planners note that the Bangsamoro region has been working to position itself as a new investment frontier in Mindanao, with reforms aimed at improving the business environment and attracting capital into sectors with strong employment potential. DEF