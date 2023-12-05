P98.4-M quake damage in Hinatuan, Surigao Sur

MAYOR Shem Garay reported on Monday afternoon, December 4, that Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, incurred approximately P10.460 million in damages to infrastructure and P88 million for housing due to the recent earthquake.

A Facebook post by the Philippine Information Agency-Surigao del Sur (PIA-Surigao del Sur) outlined Mayor Garay's summary of the municipality, including evacuation plans and the local unit's response during and after the incident.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that a total of 57,893 families from the 144 barangays in the province's two cities and 17 municipalities were affected.

Rex Kimilat, chief of the Bislig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM), confirmed one reported casualty when a wall collapsed inside a house while an individual was sleeping. Two individuals were injured and are undergoing medical treatment.

Joycee Saligumba, chief of the Barobo, Surigao del Sur DRRMO, reported one casualty in Barangay Gamut when a wall collapsed while an individual was sleeping.

Local chief executives of Surigao del Sur, along with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), department heads from different government agencies, and representatives from religious sects, convened at the Provincial Governors Office in Tandag City for a briefing on the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the province on December 2.

Meanwhile, Alexander T. Pimentel, Governor of Surigao del Sur, announced the extension of the suspension of classes at all levels and the temporary halt of work in both private and public offices until Wednesday, December 6, to facilitate damage assessment in infrastructures.

As of press time, the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (Rdana) is still ongoing under several local government units in the province.

On December 2, at 10:37 p.m., Surigao del Sur experienced a magnitude 7.4 earthquake. The earthquake, shallow at a depth of eight kilometers, originated 42 kilometers northeast of the Surigao del Sur town of Hinatuan. RGP