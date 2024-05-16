PA Division increases operations to counter infiltration risks

THE 10th Infantry Division (10ID) of the Philippine Army (PA) remains vigilant in monitoring communities across Southern Mindanao, despite no recent reports of violence. This apparent calm, however, does not indicate an absence of potential threats, both internal and external.

During the AFP-PNP Press Corps media forum on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024, 10th ID spokesperson Ruben Gadut affirmed their ongoing commitment to sustaining military operations. They are particularly focused on locating remaining hostile elements in certain Southern Mindanao areas.

The division is also prioritizing efforts to counter potential threats originating from Southern Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur to prevent their infiltration into Davao, which currently remains free from insurgency.

"Ato pud ginatutukan karon ang mga posibleng pag-infiltrate sa mga different threat groups nga pwedeng maggikan diri sa Southern Bukidnon, mga gitawag nga North Central Mindanao Regional Committee and also diri pud sa parte sa Agusan del Sur ug Surigao del Sur pwede pud sila makanaog diri sa atong region. Kung dili nato ma pugngan kining grupo sa North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee, so mao ni sya ang immediate na threat groups na gina tagaan nato og focus karon (We are also closely monitoring the potential infiltration of various threat groups originating from Southern Bukidnon, including the so-called North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, as well as from Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur. If we cannot contain these groups, they may enter our region. These are the immediate threat groups we are currently focusing on),” the official said.

The division has consistently provided updates on current situations in various areas.

Gadut disclosed that this month alone, they executed 48 combat operations, including brigade, battalion, and company deployments.

They underscored proactive measures to minimize significant casualties and highlighted collaborative efforts with other military forces to implement strategic plans and actions. DEF with Gretchel Egut, DNSC Intern