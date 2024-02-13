Pa who killed infant, also beat to death 1-yr-old baby

Meanwhile, based on the statement of the suspect's four-year-long live-in partner, Sheryl Bulahing, she asked him to put their child on a hammock as she and her aunt, who also witnessed the incident, were busy grinding a coffee pound.

"Pagsaka nako sa taas, gipatutoy nako ang bata, pagtulog sa bata, ninaog napud ko para tabangan nako akoang ante sa lapok nya wala pa mi nahuman sa paglapok, wala na gyud niabot sa usa ka minuto, nahitabo na. Diha sya nilabay sa atubangan (namo) (When I went upstairs, I breastfed the baby to sleep. I went down again to help my aunt with the coffee bean, as we are still finishing grinding the coffee bean, not a minute later, the incident happened. She was thrown in front of us,)” Bulahing said in a video interview.

She added that her husband quickly went outside and created a disturbance by throwing stones at their house.

"Human niyag labay (sa bata) mao toy pagawas niya. Gibato niya ang balay” (He quickly went outside after throwing the baby),” she added.

In another interview with Bulahing, she revealed that their first child died in a hospital three weeks after his husband violently beat their eldest but was not arrested by the authorities and officials in their area.

“Katong una nako, sulod sa tulo ka semana, didto sya namatay. Wala gipadakop kay wala man nagpakabana ang mga barangay officials (Our eldest died three weeks later after being beaten. He was not not arrested because the barangay officials did not care),” Bulahing revealed in a radio interview.

The suspect was immediately arrested on Sunday morning, February 11, and is now detained at Magsaysay Police Station for parricide charges.

As of press time, the motive behind the suspect's act has yet to be determined. However, he confirmed in a radio interview that he was possessed by a demon when the incident occurred. DEF