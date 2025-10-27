‘Pabida-Bida sa Amerika’: Pulong slams Brawner for 'grandstanding'

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte has criticized Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., accusing him of "grandstanding" and prioritizing the interests of the United States over the safety of the Filipino people in connection with the deployment of the US Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system, known as the Typhon.

The lawmaker's scathing statement was a direct response to Gen. Brawner's recent confirmation that the US-deployed Typhon system, stationed in the Philippines, has a range capable of reaching mainland China and its artificial islands.

"So, mao na diay na ron ang atong depensa? Pabida-bida sa Amerika bisan klaro kaayo nga ang Pilipino ang mahimong sunugon pirmi sa kalagot sa laing nasod (So, is this now our idea of defense? Showing off for America even if it's clear that Filipinos will be the first to burn from another nation's retaliation)?" Duterte asked in his statement.

Questioning loyalty and risk

Rep. Duterte directly challenged the AFP Chief, questioning his allegiance and judgment in making such a pronouncement public.

"General, before you boast about missiles that can reach China — can you guarantee that you can stop the retaliation? Or are you willing to gamble Filipino lives para lang mapakita nga suod ka sa imong mga “bosses” (Or are you willing to gamble Filipino lives just to show how close you are to your 'bosses')?" the Congressman asked.

He then posed a stark question regarding the military leader's loyalty: "Ang tinuod nga pangutana: Kinsa man gyud imong gina-serbisyuhan? Ang Pilipinas o ang CIA (The real question: Who are you really serving? The Philippines or the CIA)?"

Duterte argued that a genuine leader for the Filipino people would not "play the hero in a press conference" only to make ordinary citizens into "collateral damage."

Focus on internal corruption

The lawmaker further shifted the focus of national security, urging Gen. Brawner to address widespread corruption closer to home.

"Don’t lecture us about defending the nation if you can’t even defend the people from thieves in uniform and suits (Don’t lecture us about defending the nation if you can’t even defend the people from thieves in uniform and suits)," Duterte said, highlighting internal issues like "corruption in the budget, useless projects, and fearless graft."

He drew a sharp comparison with other nations, noting, "Kadtong mga heneral sa China nga nadakpan nangurakot — firing squad ilang ending. Dinhi sa Pilipinas? Promotion ug press briefing pa ang premyo (Those generals in China who were caught for corruption — a firing squad is their ending. Here in the Philippines? Promotion and a press briefing are the reward)?"

He concluded this point by calling on Brawner to clarify his priorities.

Brawner, Teodoro defend Typhon deployment

Gen. Brawner had emphasized that while the Typhon system has the capability to reach China, its deployment in the Philippines is for training purposes and to bolster credible deterrence, not to target any specific nation. He dismissed concerns that the missile deployment makes the Philippines a target, stating that the country’s strategic geolocation — being near Taiwan and blocking maritime routes — already makes it significant.

“You know, whether there are Edca sites or not, we are still a target,” Brawner said.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. also defended the move, stressing that the deployment of US military assets falls within the country's sovereign prerogative and that "no foreign country can interfere with Manila’s independent foreign policy."

China's opposition

Beijing has repeatedly and strongly opposed the US missile deployment. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has called the move a way of "introducing geopolitical confrontation and an arms race into the region," urging Manila to remove the asset.

For his part, Rep. Duterte called for peace and security, and ended his statement with a plea to the nation's leaders: "Ayaw mi himoa’g bogo (Don't take us for fools). We want peace, security, and sovereignty — not missiles with someone else’s fingerprints.” CEA