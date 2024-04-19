Davao

Pacman, Holy Child battle for U16 Pool A lead in PSL Davao Leg qualifying

PACMAN EYES WIN NO. 2. Team Pacman, which secured its first victory against the Bushido Davao Rover Team last week, eyes its second win when it collides with Holy Child-Dr. K Dental in the resumption of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Davao City leg at the Las Terrazas gym in Maa this weekend.
PACMAN EYES WIN NO. 2. Team Pacman, which secured its first victory against the Bushido Davao Rover Team last week, eyes its second win when it collides with Holy Child-Dr. K Dental in the resumption of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Davao City leg at the Las Terrazas gym in Maa this weekend.PSL MINDANAO PHOTO

Undefeated teams Pacman and Holy Child-Dr. K Dental will clash against each other as the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Davao City leg resumes this weekend at the Las Terrazas gym in Maa.

Both squads, holding identical 1-0 records in pool A of the 16-under division, will face off at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Holy Child-Dr. K Dental tamed the Amsai Lions, 102-95, during the league's opener on April 6 while Pacman drubbed the Bushido Davao Rover Team, 78-66, on April 14. 

Meanwhile, Pool A cellar dwellers Amsai Lions and Bushido Davao Rover Team will battle on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m.

In 16-under pool B, Extra Sideline aims for its second consecutive win against Hoopsfit-Donut Worry Davao in the Saturday curtain raiser set at 9 a.m.

Last week, Extra Sideline drew first blood by hacking out a 71-64 victory against La Moreneta, while Hoopsfit-Donut Worry Davao suffered a 46-74 defeat against Macs. Hoopsfit-Donut Worry Davao seeks a comeback win in this event, which serves as a qualifier for the PSL Mindanao championships.

Other matches scheduled for this weekend include April 21 (18U) - noon Coaches Corner vs BLBE-ATL, 1:30 p.m. Spearhead-Brad vs Macs, and 3 p.m. Pacman vs Philippines Bearcats Elite.

On Sunday, April 21, matchups feature (18U) Pacman against Coaches Corner at 9 a.m., Holy Child-Sweet Case Travel & Tours vs Aeon Luxe at noon, and (20U) Fetat Vultures against Myrzias-Four Stripes at 1:30 p.m., and NTB Wolves against Renante Sand and Gravel Trading at 3 p.m. MLSA

