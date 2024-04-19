Pacman, Holy Child battle for U16 Pool A lead in PSL Davao Leg qualifying

Undefeated teams Pacman and Holy Child-Dr. K Dental will clash against each other as the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Davao City leg resumes this weekend at the Las Terrazas gym in Maa.

Both squads, holding identical 1-0 records in pool A of the 16-under division, will face off at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Holy Child-Dr. K Dental tamed the Amsai Lions, 102-95, during the league's opener on April 6 while Pacman drubbed the Bushido Davao Rover Team, 78-66, on April 14.

Meanwhile, Pool A cellar dwellers Amsai Lions and Bushido Davao Rover Team will battle on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m.

In 16-under pool B, Extra Sideline aims for its second consecutive win against Hoopsfit-Donut Worry Davao in the Saturday curtain raiser set at 9 a.m.

Last week, Extra Sideline drew first blood by hacking out a 71-64 victory against La Moreneta, while Hoopsfit-Donut Worry Davao suffered a 46-74 defeat against Macs. Hoopsfit-Donut Worry Davao seeks a comeback win in this event, which serves as a qualifier for the PSL Mindanao championships.

Other matches scheduled for this weekend include April 21 (18U) - noon Coaches Corner vs BLBE-ATL, 1:30 p.m. Spearhead-Brad vs Macs, and 3 p.m. Pacman vs Philippines Bearcats Elite.

On Sunday, April 21, matchups feature (18U) Pacman against Coaches Corner at 9 a.m., Holy Child-Sweet Case Travel & Tours vs Aeon Luxe at noon, and (20U) Fetat Vultures against Myrzias-Four Stripes at 1:30 p.m., and NTB Wolves against Renante Sand and Gravel Trading at 3 p.m. MLSA