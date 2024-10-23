Pacquiao to grace IP Games GenSan

THE third and final leg of this year’s Indigenous Peoples (IP) Games will be held on October 26 at the Acharon Sports Complex in General Santos City (GenSan) with special guest eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

Members from the IP communities in the province of Sarangani and GenSan will gather in a two-day tilt showcasing 10 traditional sports namely gamti (pana), fire making, kasing (trompo), skuya (takbo), kadang kadang, Kmahung (swimming relay), tug of war, bangkaw (spear throw), bayo sa palay and sudol.

Sarangani’s municipalities such as Alabel, Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, Maitum, Malapatan, Malungon, and the host General Santos City will field their respective participants.

Pacquiao together with his brother and Sarangani Governor Rogelio, and GenSan Mayor Lorelie will welcome the delegates and officials from the Philippine Sports Commission such as Commissioners Matthew ‘Fritz’ Gaston and Walter Francis Torres during the opening ceremony.

“We are certainly heartened by the all-out support of local people and officials for this event, that achieving our objective of promoting the traditional games of our indigenous people becomes easier,” said Comm. Gaston.

The IP Games – Mindanao will serve as the final leg of the IP Games this year, following the successful Visayas leg in Bago City, Negros Occidental last month.

The PSC has been organizing the IP Games since 2018 following the United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (Unesco’s) appeal for the preservation of National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) Chairperson Jennifer Pia Sibug-Las is also expected to grace the event. PR