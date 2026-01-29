Padada gets new road, upgraded gymnasium

RESIDENTS and motorists in Padada, Davao del Sur, now have cause for celebration following the turnover of two major infrastructure projects on Thursday, January 22, 2026, led by Governor Yvonne R. Cagas.

One of the highlight projects is the newly paved provincial road linking the barangay boundary between Lower and Upper Malinao in Padada, constructed for ₱3,998,000.

Measuring 388.48 meters long and five meters wide, the road is anticipated to make travel safer and more efficient for students, farmers, commuters, and motorists alike.

“Ipadayon nato ang mga programa nga gibilin ni late Governor Dodo Cagas ilawum sa I HELP I SHARE +++, especially ang infrastructure, kay mao na’y makahatag og dakong paglaum sa katawhan — labi na sa atong mga estudyante kay dali na lang ang ilang pagbyahe kay dili na lubak-lubak ang dalan,” Governor Cagas said during the turnover ceremony.

(Let's continue the programs left by the late Governor Dodo Cagas under I HELP I SHARE +++, especially infrastructure, because that gives great hope to the people — especially our students, whose travel will be easier now that the roads aren’t full of potholes.)

Also inaugurated was the newly repaired Upper Limonzo Barangay Gymnasium, a ₱2,499,000 facility that will serve as a venue for sports, meetings, and other community gatherings.

The event was attended by local leaders, including 2nd District Board Members Mark Joel Gallardo, Atty. Carmelo delos Cientos III, Atty. Gladys Gascon, Dyane Idulsa, and Kyra Valentin, alongside Mayor Juwill Carpentero, Vice Mayor Jinggoy delos Cientos, and several municipal councilors.

Infrastructure as a key to rural development

Experts emphasize that road improvements such as the one in Padada are more than just convenience projects, they are catalysts for rural development.

In many far-flung areas of the Philippines, better roads connect farmers to markets, lower transport costs, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve access to essential services like schools and healthcare facilities.

For example, the Department of Agriculture has highlighted that enhanced road networks facilitate the smooth flow of agricultural goods, lowering transport costs and strengthening food security.

Similarly, farm-to-market roads have been shown to ease mobility challenges for farmers, enabling timely delivery of goods to markets and improving overall agricultural productivity.

Global indicators such as the Rural Access Index, developed by the World Bank, also underline the broader developmental significance of rural roads.

These are key factors in expanding access to education, jobs, and healthcare, and thus are correlated with reductions in poverty and broader economic opportunity.

Local impact

For farmers and motorists in Padada and nearby barangays, the newly completed road will not only make daily travel smoother but also reduce vehicle wear and tear, cut travel time, and create safer conditions in all weather, particularly during the rainy season when unpaved roads can become treacherous.

Residents and local government officials are in agreement that they hope the improvements will serve as a building block for more inclusive growth and opportunity, particularly for communities long hindered by poor infrastructure. CEA