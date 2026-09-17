Padayon Tour brings five indie music scenes together in Davao

FIVE independent music scenes will converge in Davao City on Sept. 19 as Manila-based One Click Straight and Cebu-based Monopolice bring their Padayon Tour to The Commons at MTS.

The Davao leg will also feature three artists from Mindanao: Trashbunk from Davao, Eeyan Paolo from Cagayan de Oro, and Tckldmnks from Koronadal.

The show brings together artists from five cities and different local music communities, highlighting the growing connections among independent musicians across the country.

The lineup spans Manila, Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Koronadal, giving audiences a chance to hear different sounds and styles from across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on one stage.

At its core, the tour carries a simple message: independent music can move beyond the boundaries of its home city.

“Padayon,” which means to continue or keep moving forward, reflects the tour’s focus on artists and communities that keep creating, collaborating, and reaching new audiences despite geographical distance.

Padayon Tour — Davao leg



When: Sept. 19, 2026

Where: The Commons at MTS, Davao City

Gates open: 7 p.m.

Lineup:

One Click Straight — Manila

Monopolice — Cebu

Trashbunk — Davao

Eeyan Paolo — Cagayan de Oro

Tckldmnks — Koronadal