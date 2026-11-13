Padilla: Back in the saddle, with a little medical advice

IT HAS been a while since I last occupied this little corner of SunStar Davao. Whether I ran out of things to write about or simply had too many things to complain about is something I will leave to your imagination. But here I am again, hopefully with enough observations to make up for lost time.

My return to this column comes after an unexpected four-day stint in the hospital, not as a patient, thankfully, but as someone keeping watch over a friend.

Hospitals are interesting places. They give you plenty of time to observe people, listen to conversations, and witness the anxieties that come with illness. They also remind you how vulnerable we can be when our health is at stake.

I noticed how quickly we turn to the internet for medical advice. A headache or an unusual pain? Google it. A lingering cough? Try YouTube University. In minutes, we find possible diagnoses, suggested remedies, and sometimes even devise our own treatment plan. Before seeing a doctor, we may already be certain we know what went wrong and which medication we need.

Apparently, medical school has become a matter of having a decent internet connection and enough time to scroll.

This brought back something Mama used to remind me: no matter how much medical information is available on the internet, nothing beats actual medical experience. She should know. Mama was a seasoned operating room nurse at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), and years of working in a hospital had given her a practical understanding of medicine that no amount of online reading could replace.

Of course, I am not suggesting that we stop researching our symptoms. There is nothing wrong with wanting to understand what is happening to our bodies. The internet can be a useful source of information, particularly when it helps us recognize warning signs or prepare questions for our doctors.

But there is a difference between reading about an illness and knowing how to diagnose it. Symptoms can mean different things depending on a person's medical history, physical condition, and laboratory results. A video cannot examine you, and a search engine cannot exercise the clinical judgment of a physician.

Those four days in the hospital were a timely reminder of the work that doctors and nurses do, often under difficult circumstances. Behind every consultation are years of training and experience, not to mention the responsibility of making decisions that can affect someone's life.

So, Google your symptoms. Watch those medical explainers on YouTube. Just resist the temptation to turn yourself into the attending physician. Being an informed patient is one thing; arriving at the hospital ready to argue with the doctor because of something you read online is quite another.

Now that I am back to writing, perhaps this is as good a reminder as any: not everything we need to know can be learned from a screen. Mama said it long before Google became our household physician. After four days in a hospital, I have even more reason to believe her. And always did.

And no, YouTube University does not offer a medical degree.