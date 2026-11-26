DAVAO City has quietly become a second diplomatic capital. Beyond its four consulates-general---China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia---the city hosts 22 honorary consulates, part of a 23-strong Mindanao network where over half fly European flags. Apparently, everyone from Vienna to Dhaka needs a local outpost to monitor durian exports and distressed tourists.

More intriguing is the steady stream of Manila-based envoys---and now foreign warships---heading south this year. According to City Hall and investment office tallies, at least 17 to 19 foreign ambassadors, delegations, and consular missions have trooped to Davao in 2026 alone. Starting with 10 delegations in the first half of the year from China, Japan, Norway, Denmark, Ukraine, India, and the Solomon Islands, followed by Ireland in July, the city saw a second wave between August and November, including three in a single week.

U.S. Ambassador Lee Lipton, Italy’s Davide Giglio, New Zealand’s Dr. Catherine McIntosh, Belgium’s Vladislava Iordanova, and the Netherlands’ Roderick Wols all found urgent reasons to call on Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte.

This week, France joined the southern surge in full force. A day after the French Navy frigate FS Vendémiaire docked at Sasa Port on November 23---the first European naval visit to Davao under the new Philippines-France Status of Visiting Forces Agreement---newly accredited French Ambassador Donatienne Hissard and a business delegation met with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) on November 24 to pitch partnerships on agriculture, energy, and flagship infrastructure like the Davao Bypass Road and the Davao Bus Modernization Project.

One must admire this sudden appetite for Mindanaoan hospitality. For years, Baste was the reluctant political bystander, content to stay out of frame while his father built the brand and his sister carried the national torch. Visiting dignitaries once treated City Hall as a polite waiting room before hurrying off to see the patriarch.

Then came March 2025, and a Gulfstream flight to The Hague.

Nothing accelerates personal growth quite like watching your father get hauled off to the ICC detention unit in the Netherlands. Overnight, the luxury of surfing on the family name evaporated. With the patriarch needing every political and legal lifeline he can muster, the burden of the dynasty landed squarely on his children.

To be fair, Baste has risen to the occasion, wardrobe included. Appearing at the Senate in September as a hostile witness during Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, he arrived in an all-black ensemble, delivering clipped, deadpan answers. Social media promptly crowned him like the reformed Mafia boss straight out of those algorithm-fed, AI-generated short dramas, Baste Duterte Moretti.

He has carried that leading-man composure back to Davao. Where he once looked allergic to formal protocol, he now trades pleasantries with Washington’s top envoy about "free and safe business" like a statesman who read his briefing folder. Even his mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, reportedly suggested to Sara that she come home and let Baste take the national stage.

Of course, foreign ambassadors do not fly south---or dispatch frigates to the Davao Gulf---out of affection for pomelo. Embassies are simply hedging their bets ahead of 2028, taking the pulse of the remaining Duterte bench while locking in regional economic and defense footholds.

Still, the irony is delicious. It took an international tribunal in Europe and an impeachment court in Manila to force the youngest son to stand up straight. The crown was never his by choice, yet here he is, flanked by two dozen consuls, nearly twenty visiting diplomatic missions, and whispers of a national role. When the patriarch is indisposed, the sons do not get to stay boys anymore.