THERE is a difference between speaking for the government and picking fights on its behalf. Unfortunately, Atty. Claire Castro, the Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) undersecretary, seems to have confused the two.

Since taking the Malacañang podium in February 2025, Castro has turned what should be a platform for public information into something resembling a daily exercise in political combat. Ask a question, raise an issue, or criticize the administration, and chances are you will get a lecture, a counterattack, or a display of wounded indignation. Sometimes, all three.

Take the controversy over the clearing operations ahead of the ASEAN Summit. Critics questioned the practice of moving Manila's urban poor out of sight, pointing out that hiding poverty from foreign visitors does not make it disappear. It was a legitimate question about public policy and human dignity. Instead of explaining the government's actions and the social welfare measures involved, Castro took offense at suggestions that the President was merely "making himself beautiful" and asked whether critics wanted foreign delegates to see "one filthy nation."

Apparently, the problem was not poverty but the possibility that someone might talk about it.

Then there was the controversy over school violence, when Castro drew the ire of public school teachers' groups for remarks they considered an unfair attempt to shift blame onto educators. Rather than reassure teachers and address their concerns, the Palace found itself dealing with another controversy involving the very person expected to communicate its position.

And when her integrity became the subject of a cyber libel dispute, Castro responded with a ₱500-million counterclaim. That is quite a price tag for a war of words. One wonders whether the amount was calculated to defend one's reputation or to discourage anyone from questioning it.

A government spokesperson is not a personal defense lawyer for the President, much less a combatant assigned to silence critics. The job is to explain government decisions, answer uncomfortable questions, and provide information that allows citizens to judge for themselves. It is not to win arguments against journalists, teachers, or anyone who happens to disagree with Malacañang.

Castro's declaration that she would be "bolder in defending the administration" is particularly telling. Defending the administration is not the same as informing the public. The two may occasionally overlap, but they are certainly not interchangeable.

Propaganda does not always come with a government logo or a carefully produced television advertisement. Sometimes, it comes dressed as a press briefing, with a microphone, a Palace seal, and a spokesperson who seems perpetually ready for a fight.

The irony is that the louder the defense, the less the public hears about the actual issues.

A Palace press briefing should leave citizens better informed, not merely entertained by another verbal skirmish. If the government has a good explanation, it should not need a shouting match to deliver it.

When the message is weak, turning up the volume does not make it stronger. It only makes the silence underneath more obvious.