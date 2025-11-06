PAF identifies 6 fallen heroes in Agusan del Sur crash

THE Philippine Air Force (PAF) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has already identified the six airmen who died in the crash of a 2011 US-purchased Super Huey helicopter in Loreto, Agusan del Sur as they conducted humanitarian operations after Tropical Storm Tino on November 4, 2025.

However, according to the PAF, forensic and autopsy procedures are still ongoing, and the exact identification of each of the victims “is still being determined.”

“Ongoing identification pa po who is who,” the Air Force told Davao media, adding that honors and departure ceremonies will be conducted soon for the fallen personnel.

Fallen heroes

The PAF identified the casualties as:

Pilots: Captain Paulie B. Dumagan, PAF, and Second Lieutenant Royce Louis G. Camigla, PAF.

Aircrew: Sergeant Yves B. Sijub, PAF; Sergeant John Christopher C. Golfo, PAF; Airman First Class Ericson R. Merico, PAF; and Airman Ameer Khaidar T. Apio*, PAF.

In a statement, the PAF expressed profound grief and extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“The Philippine Air Force extends its deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. Their heroism, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to duty stand as a lasting testament to the noble ideals of the service. Their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of airmen to serve with the same courage, dedication, and honor in the defense of our people and nation,” the statement read.

Officials said special priority is being given to the identification of a Muslim aircrew member, whose remains will be transported to the Zamboanga Peninsula for burial rites in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Recovery and investigation

The remains of the six PAF personnel were flown to Davao City on November 5 for autopsy and forensic examination. The helicopter had been on a mission to deliver relief goods to storm-affected communities when it went down.

The Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) earlier said the victims’ identities were initially withheld pending notification of their next of kin. It added that despite the tragedy, humanitarian operations in the Caraga Region will continue.

According to Eastmincom, search and retrieval teams located the wreckage and recovered all bodies shortly after 9 p.m. on the day of the crash. Troops from the 60th Infantry Battalion and the 10th Infantry Division secured the area while investigators began examining the site.

The ill-fated Super Huey departed from Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 11 headquarters in Davao City bound for TOG 10 in Butuan City, as part of a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) mission. Communication with the aircraft was lost around 11:56 a.m., prompting an immediate search and rescue operation.

PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said the downed helicopter was refurbished and acquired from the United States in 2011, and was operated by six personnel from the Search and Rescue Group, the unit responsible for first response during calamities.

Continuing mission

Eastmincom reaffirmed that HADR operations across Caraga and Northern Mindanao will proceed as planned, underscoring that the men’s sacrifice will not halt the military’s relief and rescue missions. Military assets—including trucks, engineering units, and aircraft—remain deployed to assist local governments in ongoing recovery operations.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) and the Air Force safety board have launched an on-site examination to determine technical and operational factors behind the fatal crash. DEF