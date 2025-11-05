PAF personnel’s remains now in Davao City for autopsy

THE remains of the six Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel who died in the Super Huey helicopter crash in Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, November 4, have been brought to Davao City on November 5 for autopsy and forensic examination.

The ill-fated aircraft was on a humanitarian mission, delivering aid to communities affected by Severe Tropical Storm Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) when the accident occurred.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) said the identities of the fatalities are being “withheld pending notification of their respective families”, adding that despite the tragedy, humanitarian and disaster response operations in the Caraga Region will continue.

Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of the pilot and crew members shortly past 9 p.m., according to EastMinCom. After the recovery, troops from the 60th Infantry Battalion and the 10th Infantry Division immediately secured the crash site to ensure the safety of the area and to assist the Philippine Air Force in its ongoing investigation.

The helicopter had departed from the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 11 headquarters in Davao City and was en route to TOG 10 in Butuan City to support Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations when it went down.

Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said the aircraft carried commissioned officers and enlisted personnel.

“We’re waiting for the final report from the response team. The investigation is still ongoing,” Basco said, adding that the Air Force cannot yet disclose the names of those on board.

Initial reports from the PAF confirmed that the helicopter was one of four aircraft deployed to Butuan for a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) mission. Communication with the Super Huey was lost around 11:56 a.m., prompting an immediate search and rescue (SAR) operation.

On social media, residents from Barangay Sabud, Loreto, shared videos showing a burning wreckage believed to be the aircraft, with debris and personal belongings scattered nearby. Local vlogger Delmar Jay-ar Bantuasan II also captured footage of the flames engulfing the remains of the chopper.

Authorities said a thorough probe is underway to determine the cause of the crash. This marks the second aviation mishap involving an Air Force aircraft this year. The first occurred on March 4, when an FA-50 fighter jet crashed in Bukidnon, claiming the lives of two pilots. Investigators later ruled out mechanical or technical malfunction, attributing the tragedy to the inherent dangers of nighttime flight over mountainous terrain and the demanding nature of multi-aircraft training operations, according to then-Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo.

Humanitarian ops continue amid Typhoon Tino

Eastmincom reaffirmed its commitment to sustain Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations across the Caraga and Northern Mindanao regions, emphasizing that the relief and rescue efforts launched for Tino will not be disrupted by the incident.

Military trucks, air assets, and engineering units remain deployed to deliver relief goods, conduct rescue missions, and coordinate with local governments for recovery operations.

Typhoon Tino situation update

As of November 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Typhoon Tino was located over the coastal waters of El Nido, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 165 km/h. The typhoon is moving west-northwest at 20 to 30 km/h and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by November 6 or 7.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 in parts of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao provinces. Flooding, landslides, and strong winds have been reported across Caraga, Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, prompting widespread evacuations and the suspension of sea travel.

Several flights were canceled, and power interruptions were reported in Cebu, Bohol, and Agusan provinces due to toppled lines and damaged infrastructure. Disaster agencies have so far recorded more than 80 fatalities nationwide. The said casualties excluded those from the helicopter crash, with thousands displaced and agricultural damage still being assessed.

Although Tino has slightly weakened, Pagasa warned that it may re-intensify over the West Philippine Sea before heading toward Vietnam. Relief and recovery operations remain in full swing as government agencies and the military continue to assist affected families and restore vital services in heavily hit areas.

Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) statement

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the six Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel who perished in the Super Huey helicopter crash in Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, November 4.

OCD Administrator Undersecretary Harold Cabreros honored the courage and dedication of the fallen airmen, describing them as selfless individuals who served the nation with bravery and commitment.

Cabreros said the OCD stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and the Philippine Air Force community during this difficult time, adding that the agency remains steadfast in its mission to continue humanitarian and disaster response operations in storm-affected communities.

Awaiting official statement

As of press time, SunStar Davao has reached out to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for further details regarding the incident and the status of the ongoing investigation, but no official response has been issued yet.