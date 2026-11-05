Pag-Ibig brings 20K housing units to Davao fair

THE Pag-IBIG Fund and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will bring more than 40 property developers offering over 20,000 housing units to Davao City for the Mindanao Housing Fair 2026 on Nov. 12 and 13.

The free-entry event will be held at the SMX Convention Center Davao, bringing together developers, homebuyers, and Pag-IBIG personnel to showcase housing projects and financing options.

Grace Camaganacan, department manager III of the Pag-IBIG Fund Mindanao Business Development Department, announced the fair during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The fair is the third stop of the second National Housing Expo Series organized by DHSUD and Pag-IBIG, following exhibitions in Luzon and the Visayas, according to a Pag-IBIG announcement on Oct. 31.

"So, we would be bringing here in Davao more than 40 developers, and who would be offering us more than 20,000 housing units," Camaganacan said.

She said both Pag-IBIG members and nonmembers who sign up for membership can explore the available properties and financing offers. Some developers will come from Manila.

Developers offering projects under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program in Davao City, Panabo and Tagum will also participate.

"Members who would be availing of that project will be enjoying the three percent subsidized interest rate," Camaganacan said.

Qualified buyers of socialized housing units under the Expanded 4PH program can avail themselves of a subsidized Pag-IBIG home loan rate of 3 percent, DHSUD said in a Nov. 1 statement.

Pag-IBIG financed 10,904 socialized housing units in 2026, up 173 percent from 3,987 units in 2025, according to the statement.

Promotional rates until Dec. 31

For other economic and open-market housing projects, Pag-IBIG's promotional home loan rates will remain available until Dec. 31, 2026, Camaganacan said.

"Up to 4.9 pwede maka-avail ang usa ka miyembro sa Pag-IBIG Fund sa 4.5 percent and then over 4.9 to 10 million loan packages pwede maka-avail sa interest rate of 5.75 (For loans of up to P4.9 million, Pag-IBIG members can avail themselves of a 4.5 percent interest rate. For loan packages above P4.9 million and up to P10 million, the rate is 5.75 percent)," she said.

The promotional rates apply to the first three years of the loan term, according to the Pag-IBIG Fund website.

Pre-register, bring proof of income

Organizers scheduled the fair in four sessions: morning and afternoon on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

Interested buyers can pre-register by scanning the QR code on Pag-IBIG's promotional materials or visiting its website and Facebook page. Pre-registration also allows prospective borrowers to undergo prequalification and determine how much they may borrow.

Walk-ins are welcome.

"Pag-IBIG employees can assist, naa man gihapon didto ang QR code mismo na sa site. So, pwede na na dito na mismo mag-pa-register (Pag-IBIG employees can assist, and the QR code will also be available at the venue. Visitors can register right there)," Camaganacan said.

A housing loan calculator will also be available, while Pag-IBIG personnel and developers' representatives will help visitors explore their options.

Julie Ann Deocariza, marketing head of the Pag-IBIG Fund Davao Bajada Branch, said visitors can check out properties not only in Davao but also in other parts of the country.

She advised prospective buyers to bring proof of income so Pag-IBIG personnel can estimate their loanable amount during the fair.

"Ma-ready na ninyo ang copy sa inyohang proof of income, like kung nagtrabaho mo, inyong payslip, o sa mga media people, baka naa moy ITR, so dalhon na ninyo during the fair (Prepare a copy of your proof of income, such as your payslip if you are employed or your income tax return if you are a media worker, and bring it to the fair)," Deocariza said.

Foreclosed homes up to 30% off

Apart from newly developed housing units, Pag-IBIG will also offer foreclosed and canceled properties through its Acquired Assets Super Sale.

Christopher Pio, acting chief of the Real and Other Properties Acquired Sales Division of Pag-IBIG's Mindanao Business Development Department, said buyers can get discounts of up to 30 percent regardless of their payment method.

"So, regardless of your mode of payment, cash, short-term installment, or long-term installment, we are giving a big, big discount up to 30 percent," Pio said.

Under the sale, buyers who pay in full within 30 days receive a 30 percent discount. Those who choose short-term installment plans of up to 12 months get a 20 percent discount, while buyers who use long-term installment through a Pag-IBIG housing loan receive a 10 percent discount, according to the fund's website.

Buyers can browse the acquired properties through the Pag-IBIG Fund website and filter listings by location, Pio said.

The listings cover areas across Mindanao, including Davao Region, Soccsksargen, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga.

While only a few acquired properties remain in Davao City, more are available in Panabo City and elsewhere in Davao del Norte, Digos City in Davao del Sur, and General Santos City, he said.

Pag-IBIG has fewer than 1,000 acquired assets across Davao Region, although Pio said the figure was not an exact count.

"Hindi siya exact value in how many. However, meron sang less than 1,000 sa atin rito sa Davao Region (We do not have an exact count, but there are fewer than 1,000 acquired properties in Davao Region)," he said.

Pio said the number of delinquent accounts converted into acquired assets has also declined as more borrowers turn to the fund's remedial programs, including loan restructuring, condonation, and payment arrangements.

He said partner collecting agents also remind borrowers of their outstanding payments before their accounts reach foreclosure.

"Halimbawa, nade-delay ka ng payments, punta ka kay Pag-IBIG Fund para pag-usapan 'yung mga remedial programs (For example, if you fall behind on your payments, go to Pag-IBIG Fund and discuss the available remedial programs)," he said.

Pio added that more members applied to purchase acquired assets this year than last year, which he attributed partly to Pag-IBIG's competitive interest rates. GRS