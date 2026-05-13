Pag-IBIG Home Loans hit ₱32.92B in Q1 2026, up 9%

PAG-IBIG Fund released ₱32.92 billion in home loans in the first quarter of 2026, up 9% from ₱30.22 billion in the same period last year, as the agency continued to expand access to home financing for Filipino workers.

The amount financed 20,926 homes from January to March 2026, also higher than the 20,315 homes financed in the first quarter of 2025. Of these, socialized housing loans accounted for ₱2.95 billion, financing 3,439 homes, up 68% in amount and 92% in number of units from the same period last year, reflecting Pag-IBIG Fund’s sustained push to serve members from lower-income sectors.

The growth comes as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visited housing projects financed by Pag-IBIG Fund in recent weeks, where he checked on the progress of housing developments and met with borrowers who are now homeowners. The visits highlighted the continuing efforts of the Marcos administration to make decent homes more accessible to Filipino families under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the higher home loan releases show the progress being made in carrying out President Marcos’ directive to expand access to homeownership, while also helping stimulate economic activity through housing production.

“The efforts of the Marcos administration are bearing fruit. More Filipino workers are now gaining access to decent homes, and this is a clear step forward in fulfilling President Marcos’ directive to make homeownership within reach of more families. Housing also creates jobs, supports construction and allied industries, and helps drive economic activity. As the Expanded 4PH Program continues to provide greater affordability, we expect even more opportunities for homeownership to open for our members, especially those from underserved sectors. This is Bagong Pilipinas in action,” Aliling said.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency remains focused on helping members own homes through monthly payments they can afford, while keeping Pag-IBIG Fund strong for future borrowers.

“What the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan gives our members is a real chance to own a home through monthly payments that are often lower than rent. Instead of spending on rent, our members are able to make payments toward a home they can call their own. The amount they save from lower monthly payments can then go to food, education, daily needs, and even to their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and MP2 Savings. This matters most for our members from lower-income sectors, which is why we are glad to see more of them benefit through socialized housing,” Acosta said.

“At the same time, Pag-IBIG Fund remains strong because our borrowers continue to pay responsibly. We thank them for keeping their accounts updated, because through their discipline, we are able to help more Filipino families own a home,” Acosta said. PR