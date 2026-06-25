Pag-Ibig urges members to take advantage of 4PH Program

MORE aspiring homeowners in the Davao Region are encouraged to take advantage of low-interest housing loan packages under the Pag-Ibig Fund’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, as the agency continues to roll out affordable housing projects and financing options across the region.

Speaking during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on June 24, Pag-Ibig Fund Business Development Manager Grace Camaganacan highlighted the agency’s efforts to make homeownership more accessible, particularly for low-income Filipino workers.

Under the Expanded 4PH Program, qualified Pag-Ibig members earning ₱34,600 and below per month may avail themselves of a subsidized three percent annual interest rate on housing loans for the first five years. The program is intended to support first-time homebuyers and reduce the financial burden of purchasing a house.

“The housing project aims to provide Filipino workers with safe, decent, and affordable homes,” Camaganacan said.

She added that the first 30,000 qualified borrowers nationwide under the program will enjoy the three percent interest rate for up to 10 years, instead of the standard five-year period, allowing beneficiaries to save substantially on monthly amortization costs.

According to Camaganacan, the three percent interest rate is a special privilege available to Pag-Ibig members who meet the income requirement and are purchasing their first home. After the initial fixed-rate period, the loan will be repriced based on prevailing rates.

The official also reported strong market interest in housing projects under the program.

In People's Ville, one of the housing developments covered by the Expanded 4PH initiative, 512 housing units have already been taken out by qualified buyers.

“The whole Building 13 already has buyers. Takeout is ongoing while compliance with documentary requirements is ongoing. There are also buildings that are still awaiting updates,” she said.

Camaganacan noted that one of the program's most attractive features is its affordability. Based on existing takeout accounts, some beneficiaries are paying monthly amortizations as low as ₱2,331.89.

She described People's Ville as a master-planned community equipped with essential amenities, including a transport terminal, swimming pool, basketball court, parking spaces, and other community facilities designed to improve residents' quality of life.

Beyond Davao City, Pag-Ibig is expanding its housing portfolio in Davao del Norte. Camaganacan said Deca Homes Panabo is already part of the Expanded 4PH Program, while additional projects are being lined up in Tagum City, including two developments specifically intended for 4PH beneficiaries.

Apart from socialized housing, Pag-Ibig is also offering promotional housing loan rates for higher-value properties. Borrowers purchasing units worth between ₱1.8 million and ₱4.9 million may avail themselves of a 4.5 percent annual interest rate fixed for three years, while those acquiring homes worth ₱4.9 million to ₱10 million may qualify for a 6.25 percent rate. The promotional rates are available until December 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, Pag-Ibig officials also clarified the agency's policy on foreclosed properties. Before foreclosed units are offered to the public, current occupants are first encouraged to repurchase the property or legalize their occupancy by settling their obligations.

“Before disposal, they are encouraging occupants to repurchase or legalize their occupancy. They must pay for their property. If they do not update their accounts, the properties will be posted on our website,” Camaganacan explained.

She added that Pag-Ibig maintains records identifying whether foreclosed properties are occupied or unoccupied. In some cases, occupied units may still be offered for sale as part of the agency's efforts to recover assets from delinquent borrowers.

As one of the country's largest housing finance institutions, Pag-Ibig Fund said they will continue to play a key role in addressing the Philippines' housing backlog by providing affordable financing, flexible repayment terms of up to 30 years, and expanded access to homeownership opportunities for Filipino workers. DEF