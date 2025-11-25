Pagasa cautions some Mindanao areas vs TD Verbena

SEVERAL areas in Mindanao were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Monday after a low-pressure area east of the region rapidly developed into Tropical Depression Verbena, raising serious concerns over heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) confirmed that the system intensified into a tropical depression around 2 a.m. on November 24, 2025, and was centered roughly 330 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, as of its 5 a.m. advisory.

Verbena is moving westward at around 30 kilometers per hour (kph), with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 55 kph. Pagasa projected that the depression would likely make landfall over northeastern Mindanao on the afternoon of November 24, although it is not expected to strengthen beyond its current state, remaining a tropical depression throughout its crossing.

After traversing the landmass, Verbena is forecast to emerge over the Visayas and northern Palawan between November 24 and 26, before heading into the West Philippine Sea.

The weather bureau has raised Signal No. 1 in parts of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande), northern Surigao del Sur, and northern Agusan del Norte, where winds of 39 to 61 kph are expected. These areas are also being warned of moderate to heavy rainfall, which may cause flooding, flash floods, or landslides, especially in vulnerable, low-lying, or mountainous zones.

The arrival of Verbena comes as the country is still reeling from two strong cyclones that struck only weeks apart: Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-Wong) and Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).

Uwan, which intensified into a super typhoon, forced mass evacuations of more than a million residents, triggered landslides, and caused widespread flooding across Luzon. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Uwan killed at least 33 people and affected over 7.5 million individuals across 14,854 barangays in 16 regions.

Meanwhile, Tino struck the central Philippines, particularly Cebu and neighboring provinces, unleashing devastating rains, landslides, and floods.

The combined death toll from both Tino and Uwan has now risen to 297, according to the NDRRMC.

Damage to agriculture has also been severe: the Department of Agriculture estimates that the two typhoons caused at least P743.83 million in crop losses, including damage to rice, corn, and high-value crops. In particular, Uwan severely affected abaca, coconut, and fisheries in Catanduanes, with preliminary damage in that province alone estimated at P1 billion.

As the battered nation braces for yet another storm, disaster response and local governments are on high alert, urging communities to prepare for renewed rainfall, especially in Mindanao. Pagasa continues to closely monitor Verbena’s path, strength, and potential impacts.

As of November 2025, Pagasa reports that a total of 15 tropical cyclones have already entered or affected the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). This figure includes systems ranging from tropical depressions to powerful typhoons, several of which have caused significant rainfall, flooding, and damage to infrastructure and agriculture across the country.