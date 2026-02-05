Pagasa issues warnings to coastal communities to brace for floods and rough seas

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Davao (Pagasa-Davao) has warned residents in coastal and low-lying areas of Eastern Mindanao, particularly in Davao Oriental, to take precautionary measures as Tropical Depression (TD) Basyang continues to affect the region.

In an online press briefing on February 4, 2026, Pagasa-Davao said Basyang is expected to bring moderate to strong winds, resulting in moderate to rough sea conditions that pose risks to fishing and other maritime activities. Fisherfolk and small sea vessels have been advised to refrain from going out to sea until further notice.

The agency also said heavy rainfall is likely over the eastern portions of Davao Oriental, as well as parts of Agusan and Surigao provinces. These conditions may trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Based on DOST-Pagasa rainfall projections, up to 16 municipalities in the Davao Region may experience rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters. These areas include:

Maco, Maragusan (San Mariano), New Bataan, Laak (San Vicente), Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan (capital), Asuncion (Saug), Tagum City (capital), New Corella, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, and Cateel.

Residents in high-risk landslide areas in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Norte were urged to closely follow advisories from their respective local government units (LGUs), particularly if evacuation orders are issued.

As of the latest bulletin, Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised in several provinces in the region due to the effects of TD Basyang.

This includes northern and central portions of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay), Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, the northern portion of Davao del Sur (Davao City).

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 has been raised in Boston, Davao Oriental.

At 2 p.m. on February 5, 2026, Basyang was located approximately 185 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 70 kph, and moving westward at a speed of 15 kph.

Pagasa said Basyang is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the day and may make its first landfall over the Caraga region between late Thursday, February 5, and early Friday, February 6.

After crossing northeastern Mindanao, the system is expected to weaken back into a tropical depression before traversing Central and Western Visayas. It is forecast to emerge over the Sulu Sea on Saturday morning, pass near northern Palawan by Saturday afternoon or evening, and enter the West Philippine Sea by early Sunday, where it may further weaken into a low-pressure area.

The highest wind signal that may be raised during Basyang’s passage is Wind Signal No. 2.

Pagasa also warned that the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will enhance the effects of Basyang, bringing strong gale-force gusts in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds.

Authorities continue to advise the public to remain vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction offices as the weather system develops. MARJORIE BUCOG, DNSC INTERN