Pagasa: LPA outside PH may develop into ‘Basyang’

PARTS of Mindanao, particularly the Davao Region, are expected to experience thunderstorms and periods of moderate to heavy rains as a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, the country’s weather bureau said Tuesday.

As of 2 a.m., the LPA was located about 1,370 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). The weather disturbance is being closely monitored as it continues to move westward and shows signs of possible intensification.

"The LPA is also forecast to enter PAR today," Pagasa forecaster Chenel Dominguez said.

Once inside PAR, the system may further strengthen due to favorable weather conditions. If it develops into a tropical cyclone, it will be given the local name Basyang.

Dominguez said the potential cyclone could bring enhanced rainfall and gusty winds, which may affect parts of the Visayas and Mindanao in the coming days.

Even without the full development of the weather system, large portions of the country are expected to experience wet conditions due to the prevailing shear line. Pagasa forecast scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms across the Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Misamis Oriental. Moderate to heavy rainfall in these areas may result in flash floods or landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

In Northern Luzon, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to influence weather conditions, bringing light rains over the Batanes and Babuyan Islands and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The remainder of Mindanao will also experience unsettled weather, with localized thunderstorms expected to trigger brief but intense rain showers, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Pagasa warned that windy conditions will prevail in several parts of the country. Moderate to strong winds are forecast over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, as well as portions of the Visayas and Mindanao. These winds may lead to moderate to rough sea conditions, posing risks to small fishing boats and other sea vessels.

In other areas, winds will generally be light to moderate, with coastal waters remaining slight to moderate. Pagasa advised the public, especially those in coastal and disaster-prone communities, to stay alert and continue monitoring official weather advisories as conditions may change rapidly. DEF