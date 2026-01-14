Pagasa warns of flashflood in Davao Region

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned of possible flash floods and landslides in parts of Mindanao, particularly in the Davao Region, as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to bring moderate to heavy rains.

In its 24-hour weather bulletin issued on January 13 and valid until January 14, 2026, Pagasa said Southern Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. The agency cautioned that intense rainfall within short periods may cause sudden flooding in low-lying communities and trigger landslides in mountainous areas.

Pagasa identified several river systems in the Davao Region that are likely to be affected:

In Davao del Norte, rivers and tributaries including Tagum–Libuganon, Tuganay, and Saug may overflow.

In Davao del Sur, watercourses of concern include the Davao, Lasang, Bunawan, Matina, Talomo, Lipadas, Tagulaya, Sibulan, Digos, and Padada–Mainit river systems.

In Davao de Oro, rivers and tributaries particularly Matiao, Hijo, Agusan, and Manat were placed under close monitoring.

In Davao Oriental, Pagasa cited Cateel, Dapnan, Baganga, Mahan-ub, Manorigao, Caraga, Casaunan, Quinonoan, Bagwan, Mayo, Bitanayan, Sumlog, Tangmoan, Dacongbonwa, Kabasagan, Manay, Maya, and Sumlao/Cuabo rivers as vulnerable to rising water levels.

Meanwhile, in Davao Occidental, rivers and tributaries including Panglan, Malita, and Batanan — along with its tributaries such as Lais, Lawan, Latuan, Calian, Lamita, Lawayon, Culaman, Caburan Big, Meybio, Carahayan, Tubayon, Kayapung, Malala, Capisolo, Tanoman Big, Tanoman Small, Kalbay, Butuan, Nuing, Butula, Bukid, Malagupo, Balagona, and Batulaki—may also be affected.

Pagasa advised residents living near mountain slopes and in low-lying areas along these river systems to remain vigilant and prepare for possible evacuation if water levels continue to rise. Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices were likewise urged to closely monitor weather developments and river conditions.

Meanwhile, the agency reported that a shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon continues to influence the rest of Northern Luzon, bringing generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rains.

Pagasa reminded the public to stay updated through official advisories, avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers, and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rainfall.

As of January, Pagasa confirmed that no low-pressure area (LPA) has formed within the Philippine Area of Responsibility, although prevailing weather systems such as the ITCZ, shear line, and northeast monsoon continue to affect the country’s weather conditions. DEF