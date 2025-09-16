Pagasa warns of isolated thunderstorms in Davao

THE Davao Region can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms from September 15 to 16, 2025, according to the latest advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The bureau said localized thunderstorms, often forming in the afternoon or evening, are driving the weather pattern. While fair weather may prevail in the morning, sudden heavy downpours with strong winds and lightning may occur later in the day. These could trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in flood-prone and mountainous areas in Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental.

Pagasa advised residents in low-lying communities, riverbanks, and landslide-prone areas to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation. Local governments were also urged to ready evacuation centers in case conditions worsen.

Despite the risk of thunderstorms, Pagasa noted that sunny intervals are still expected during the day.

The public is encouraged to use these fair-weather periods for outdoor activities but to remain cautious of abrupt weather changes. Authorities also reminded residents to monitor official updates and avoid unverified information to prevent panic. DEF