Pagasa warns of La Niña rains in Davao

THE Philippines may experience a slight La Niña phenomenon starting October 2025 signaling above normal rainfall in some parts of the Davao region.

This was reported by Engr. Alan Ray Ribo of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Davao during the Disaster Preparedness Committee meeting in Davao City recently.

“But this will probably be short-lived since it will be peaking in November and December; and it will gradually decrease up to the first quarter of next year,” Engr. Ribo said.

Ribo emphasizes that the La Niña was forecast due to the decrease in temperature in the Pacific Ocean.

“Kung consistent nga naay-0.5 degree Celsius anomaly sa Pacific Ocean, merong probable na La Niña; pero kung -0.1 to -0.4 degree Celsius, considered neutral condition ang Pacific Ocean (If this is a consistent -0.5 degree Celsius anomaly in the Pacific, La Niña is probable; but if the anomaly is just -0.1 and up to -0.4 °C, there is a neutral condition in the Pacific Ocean),” he said.

With the phenomenon and due to the Easterlies weather system, the provinces of Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental are expected to have above normal rainfall in October prompting possible flashflood, street flood, and rain-induced landslides.

The weather officer also said that there will still be rain due to localized thunderstorms, which will be expected mostly late in the afternoon up to late in the evening. PIA DAVAO