Paghiusayaw at Duaw

ABOUT 350 dancers are set to participate in the Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Rizal Park, marking the grand conclusion of the inaugural Duaw Davao festival.

Speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, June 27, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, event organizer Harold Quibete said the event is inclusive and non-sectarian, welcoming participants of all backgrounds. While it coincides with the 176th Parochial celebration of the San Pedro Cathedral, Quibete clarified, “This presentation is for everyone, not just Catholics.”

Quibete also said that they have set up a stage behind the eagle stage at San Pedro Square in Rizal Park, where the performances will take place.

Meanwhile, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced via Facebook that San Pedro St. at CM. Rector Avenue and Rizal St. at Bolton St. will be temporarily closed for the event. The closures will start at noon and continue until the event concludes.

The summer festival celebrates Davao's tourism, Pride Month, lifestyle, leisure, and the Feast of San Pedro.

As the newest addition to Davao's festival lineup, it takes place every second quarter of the year, offering a dynamic celebration of the city’s diverse attractions, music, and culture.

Highlights include various fairs, bazaars, and the Panaghiusayaw, a cultural performance honoring the 176th Feast of San Pedro.

Paghiusayaw, initiated by the San Pedro Youth nearly three years ago, has become a celebration of cultural diversity and community spirit. This year, participants from the San Pedro Cathedral-Paris Youth (zones one to six), Worship Ministry, and Indayog Animation will perform dances from Japan, Thailand, India, Lebanon, Brazil, and Samoa, each reflecting themes such as care for others, self, community, nation, and church. The grand finale will be a tribute to the Philippines, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and national identity.

The event is a celebration rather than a competition, where teams perform dances from various countries, each highlighting their unique culture.