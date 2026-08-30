PAL puts on-time travel in focus

MANILA — Philippine Airlines (PAL) is putting its on-time performance at the heart of its latest destination campaign, showing how arriving on schedule can help travelers make the most of the moments they travel for.

PAL partnered with creative agency BBDO Guerrero for the campaign, which uses a point-of-view approach to put travelers at the center of experiences in five popular Philippine destinations — Cebu, Coron, Boracay, Siargao and Bohol.

The campaign captures moments that depend on timing, from watching a golden-hour view and exploring hidden spots to diving underwater and simply enjoying a quiet moment of discovery.

PAL said the campaign builds on its recognition as Asia-Pacific’s Most On-Time Airline in Cirium’s 2025 On-Time Performance Review.

Each destination features its own interpretation of PAL’s “Fly With Heart” melody, with different instruments and arrangements reflecting the character of each location.

The campaign combines sourced and locally produced visuals. Freediving photographer Ben Yavar provided underwater footage from Cebu, while photographer Marina Tobaruela supplied Bohol visuals. Siargao materials came from Cavan Images, BlackBoxGuild and MaryTraveller. Production teams filmed on location in Boracay and Coron.

“For PAL, being on time is not just an operational achievement. It is one of the most meaningful ways we show care to our passengers,” said Alvin Miranda, PAL vice president for marketing.

The campaign shows how reliability can help travelers arrive in time for the experiences they planned, Miranda said.

David Guerrero, chief creative officer of BBDO Guerrero, said the campaign turns on-time performance into a more personal story.

“We saw an opportunity to make it emotional by focusing on the moments that only happen when everything works as it should,” Guerrero said.

The campaign is now live on PAL’s social media channels. PR