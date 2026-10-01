PAL restores Manila-Saipan flights Oct. 25

PHILIPPINE Airlines will restore nonstop flights between Manila and Saipan starting Oct. 25, 2026, giving Filipino travelers another direct option to the Northern Mariana Islands.

The restored service will reconnect families, tourists and businesses while strengthening travel and commercial ties between the Philippines and the U.S. territory in the western Pacific.

Saipan offers white-sand beaches, clear waters, diving and snorkeling sites, historical landmarks and nature parks, providing travelers with opportunities for both relaxation and outdoor adventures.

Travelers can choose the route for long weekends, family vacations, or extended island getaways while exploring Saipan’s coastal scenery, history, and local culture.

The service will also give eligible travelers another option for visiting the Pacific, while making it easier for people in the Philippines and the Northern Mariana Islands to reconnect.

PAL said passengers will receive its full-service offering, including inflight meals and baggage allowance, along with Filipino hospitality.

Flights can be booked through PAL’s website and mobile app, reservations hotline, ticket offices, and accredited travel agents.

The flag carrier said the restored route forms part of its efforts to strengthen connections between the Philippines and destinations around the world. PR