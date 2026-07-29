PAL to fly A350-1000 to Davao for Kadayawan

PHILIPPINES Airlines (PAL) will deploy its flagship Airbus A350-1000 on select Manila-Davao flights during the Kadayawan Festival in August, offering passengers the chance to fly on the airline's newest long-haul aircraft.

The airline will use the Airbus A350-1000 on Flight PR 1813/1814 on Aug. 13 and Flight PR 1805/1806 on Aug. 16, coinciding with the height of the city's annual festival.

The aircraft features 42 full-flat Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats and 316 Economy seats. Passengers can also expect quieter cabins, larger overhead bins, mood lighting and a 4K in-flight entertainment system.

"Kadayawan is one of the most vibrant celebrations of Filipino culture, and Davao holds a special place in the hearts of our kababayans and travelers alike," said Justin Warby, PAL vice president for sales and distribution.

"Bringing our newest flagship aircraft to Davao for this occasion is our way of joining the festivities in true PAL fashion, giving our passengers a flight experience as memorable as the destination itself," he said.

Held every August, the Kadayawan Festival celebrates Davao's bountiful harvest, rich Indigenous heritage and diverse tribal cultures through street dancing, floral float parades, agricultural fairs and cultural performances.

PAL currently operates the Airbus A350-1000 on its Manila-New York and Manila-Toronto routes. The special Davao flights will allow domestic travelers to experience the carrier's flagship aircraft without having to fly overseas.

Seats for the Aug. 13 and Aug. 16 flights are now available through PAL's website, mobile app, ticket offices, hotline, and accredited travel agencies. PR