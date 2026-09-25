PAL to launch Delhi, Mumbai flights in Dec

PHILIPPINE Airlines plans to launch nonstop flights from Manila to Delhi and Mumbai in December 2026, subject to Indian government approval.

The new routes will give Filipino travelers direct access to two of India’s major cultural and commercial centers while strengthening business, tourism and cultural links between the Philippines and India.

“Opening services to Delhi and Mumbai strengthens PAL’s network in one of Asia’s most dynamic economies,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said. “These routes will create new opportunities for Filipinos to explore India while supporting the growing movement of travelers, businesses and goods between our two countries.”

Flights from Manila to Delhi will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flight PR642 will depart Manila at 10:40 p.m. and arrive in Delhi at 3 a.m. the following day.

The return flight, PR643, will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing Delhi at 8:15 a.m. and arriving in Manila at 5 p.m.

PAL will fly to Mumbai four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flight PR646 will leave Manila at 10:40 p.m. and arrive in Mumbai at 3:05 a.m. the following day.

The return flight, PR647, will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing Mumbai at 7:15 a.m. and arriving in Manila at 5 p.m. All times are local.

PAL will use its 168-seat Airbus A321neo on both routes, with 12 lie-flat Business Class seats and 156 Economy Class seats. The airline will offer inflight meals, entertainment, and its full-service cabin experience.

Delhi, India’s capital, serves as a gateway to the country’s historic landmarks and northern regions. Mumbai, the country’s financial and commercial capital, is also a major center for entertainment and culture.

The new services will also increase PAL’s cargo capacity between the Philippines and India, allowing shipments to connect with the airline’s wider international cargo network.

Filipino passport holders can use India’s e-Visa program when planning trips to Delhi, Mumbai and other destinations in the country.

The flights will be available for booking through the PAL website, mobile app, ticket offices, hotline and accredited travel agents. PR