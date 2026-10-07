Palace rebuts VP Sara: 'Nothing left to destroy'

VICE President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, October 6, accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his administration of being behind what she described as a campaign to discredit her, as she faced allegations involving alleged cash deliveries and an ongoing impeachment case.

Malacañang immediately rejected the accusation on the same day, with Palace Press Officer Claire Castro saying Duterte should address the allegations against her and present evidence rather than blame Marcos.

During a press conference at the Office of the Vice President Southern Mindanao Satellite Office in Lanang, Davao City, Duterte was asked who she believed was behind the alleged attacks against her.

“Sino ang nasa likod ng paninira sa akin? Administrasyon. Ang Palasyo. Si BBM (Who is behind the smear campaign against me? The administration. The Palace. BBM),” Duterte said.

She cited statements from the Office of the President, the impeachment proceedings against her and allegations involving supposed payments to lawmakers as among the reasons for her conclusion.

“Makikita niyo naman ’yung mga declarations, mga statement ng Office of the President eh. Nandyan pa ’yung impeachment nila,” Duterte said.

She also accused the administration's communications team of redirecting corruption allegations involving Marcos toward her.

“Lahat nung bahid ng katiwalian na dapat sagutin ni BBM ay pinapahid niya sa akin,” Duterte said.

Duterte further brought up the controversy involving alleged suitcases of cash and a claim previously attributed to former Ako Bicol party-list lawmaker Zaldy Co, saying the issue should be answered by Marcos.

“The suitcases issue is his (Marcos), because he received the suitcases, according to Zaldy Co. Until now, it has not been answered,” Duterte said.

The President and Malacañang have denied Duterte's allegation that the administration is behind the accusations against her.

Castro said Duterte should instead respond to the allegations and provide evidence to support her defense.

“There is nothing left to destroy as far as VP Sara is concerned. That is already on her,” Castro said.

The Palace official also questioned why Duterte could present documents and other records to challenge allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., but had not, in the Palace's view, provided similar evidence to answer questions concerning her confidential funds and other financial allegations.

Castro said Duterte's ability to explain the allegations against her could have prevented the case from reaching the impeachment court.

“Maybe if she had explained the accusations against her, we would not have reached the impeachment court,” Castro said.

NBI probe continues

Meanwhile, the controversy has prompted the National Bureau of Investigation to examine allegations by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. The NBI has invited Duterte, former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, and Paolo Duterte to respond to the claims. Gracioso previously worked for Velasco.

Duterte's legal team had earlier asked the NBI for an official copy of Gracioso's affidavit and supporting documents before she responded to the bureau's invitation. Her camp said the initial invitation did not include a copy of the sworn statement.

Duterte said during Tuesday's press conference that she would submit her affidavit to the NBI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Velasco's lawyers appeared before the NBI on October 5 and said they would answer the allegations after reviewing Gracioso's affidavit. Velasco's camp has denied the allegations.

The NBI has also confirmed that two of seven properties identified by Gracioso as alleged “cash houses” are owned by Velasco and his wife. NBI Director Melvin Matibag, however, said the ownership of the properties only established their connection to the addresses identified by Gracioso and did not by itself establish the alleged cash deliveries.

The Department of Justice has likewise said it would consider the totality of circumstances, including Gracioso's credibility and possible motivation, in evaluating his allegations.

The NBI investigation into Gracioso's affidavit and the broader proceedings involving Duterte remain ongoing.