Panabo allots ₱20M fuel aid for pedicab drivers

THE Panabo City government will extend assistance to pedicab drivers, whether franchised or not, affected by rising fuel prices.

The local government unit (LGU) has earmarked ₱20 million for the program, with ₱10 million allocated for fuel subsidies and another ₱10 million for rice assistance.

City officials said they will coordinate with barangays to fast-track the masterlist of beneficiaries. Distribution will begin once the list is finalized. The LGU will also conduct on-site registration for pedicab drivers.

Executive secretary Jo-Anne Relampagos said the assistance will not be released in cash but in the form of fuel and rice subsidies.

"Naghatag pod ta og fuel subsidy ug rice subsidy sa mga pedicabers tanan, naay prangkisa o wala (We also provided fuel and rice subsidies to all pedicab drivers, whether they have a franchise or not)," she said in an interview with the Panabo City Information Office on April 8, 2026.

Relampagos said both franchised and non-franchised drivers will be listed through their respective barangays, alongside the planned on-site registration. The city will also release the requirements for colorum drivers, or those operating without a franchise.

She added that the City Council is finalizing approval of the subsidy, while the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is preparing for the release of funds.

The initiative follows concerns raised by drivers who were excluded from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) ₱5,000 cash relief assistance (CRA).

In Panabo City, around 3,443 beneficiaries are set to receive the CRA. Some drivers, however, were disqualified due to multiple vehicle registrations or discrepancies in their names.

Relampagos said the city has coordinated with the DSWD to address these issues, including correcting name errors and including excluded drivers in the next payout. RGP