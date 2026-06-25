Panabo City forms Literacy Coordination Council via new law

THE City Government of Panabo has taken a significant step toward improving literacy and expanding educational opportunities with the establishment of the Panabo City Literacy Coordination Council (PCLCC) through City Ordinance No. 09-2026.

The ordinance was approved by Mayor Jose E. Relampagos on June 17, 2026, after its passage by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through the Committee on Education, Culture and Scouting chaired by Councilor JM “Boss” G. Relampagos, who authored the measure.

The creation of the PCLCC is aimed at strengthening the city's efforts to combat illiteracy and improve access to learning opportunities for residents of all ages. The council will serve as the primary coordinating body for literacy-related policies, programs, and initiatives in Panabo City.

Under the ordinance, the local government seeks to institutionalize a comprehensive and community-based approach to literacy development.

"The city aims to give the highest priority for the execution of measures toward the complete eradication of illiteracy. This will promote and institutionalize the formulation of policies and the implementation of programs on non-formal, informal, and indigenous learning systems, as well as self-learning, independent, and out-of-school study programs, particularly those that respond to community needs," the ordinance states.

The council is expected to oversee the development and implementation of literacy programs that cater not only to learners in the formal education system but also to out-of-school youth, adults, indigenous peoples, and individuals seeking alternative learning pathways.

It will also help align local literacy initiatives with national education and lifelong learning goals.

Through the PCLCC, Panabo City aims to strengthen partnerships among government agencies, educational institutions, community organizations, and the private sector to ensure that literacy programs are responsive to local needs and effectively implemented.

The ordinance further emphasizes the importance of collaboration in achieving the city's literacy objectives.

"This ensures a more responsive and coordinated approach in the planning, execution, and evaluation of literacy initiatives in Panabo City, maximizing the collaboration between public and private sectors toward the vision of eradicating illiteracy," it added.

The establishment of the PCLCC supports the broader goals of the Philippine Literacy Coordinating Council, the national body tasked with promoting and coordinating literacy programs across the country. Local literacy councils have been recognized as key partners in expanding access to education, particularly among underserved and marginalized sectors.

City officials expressed optimism that the new council will help create more opportunities for lifelong learning and skills development, ultimately contributing to a more informed, productive, and empowered citizenry. DEF