Panabo City gov’t enacts WFH for All Saints’, All Souls’ Day

THE City Government of Panabo has declared a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government officials and employees on October 31, 2023, in anticipation of All Saints’ Day and All Soul’s Day.

City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos announced this through Memorandum Order number 745 Series of 2023, dated October 28, superseding Memorandum Circular No. 38 mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The WFH arrangement is in place to allow government employees ample time for necessary preparations and travel for the observance of All Saint’s Day on November 1, 2023.

The mayor has instructed department heads to establish effective communication channels between them and their staff in line with the WFH arrangement.

Certain offices including the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Health Office (CHO), City Economic Enterprise Management and Development Office (CEEMDO), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), Civil Security Unit (CSU), and Traffic Management Unit (TMU) will continue their regular services, ensuring essential services are provided to the general public.

Regular operations for the city government of Panabo will resume on November 3, 2023.

On October 27, Marcos issued MC No. 38, mandating government employees to adopt a WFH arrangement on October 31 to facilitate travel across different regions. The MC also stipulates that public schools will conduct asynchronous classes.

For the private sector, the MC states that “A similar arrangement for work in private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads.” RGP