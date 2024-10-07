Panabo City's FM Christian Gian Arca dominates Sikat chess tournament

Homegrown Fide master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Arca emerged champion, undefeated in the 7th Speed-Chess IIEE-Bayanihan Knockout Armageddon Tournament (Sikat) held in Panabo City on October 1, 2024.

The event followed a double elimination format, with white having a 6+0 time control and black 5+0.

Arca secured victories against Adrian Jay Badando, Reynaldo Gempero Jr., AGM Ramil Langamon, Ronnel Alsado, and twice against NM Marlon Bernardino Jr., who finished runner-up.

Bernardino earned his place by defeating MC Josete Rubino, NM Cedric Magno, Curl Justine Eroy, Diosdado Bacolod, and Gempero.

In their one-on-one match, Arca outsmarted Bernardino in a race to three points.

The tournament was witnessed by IIEE former national presidents Allan Alvarez and Feliciano Padua III and current and former regional governors of IIEE Southern Mindanao Region, Byron Coquilla and Edgar Ebuen.

IIEE national secretary Joseph Darren Claire Solicar, and former chapter presidents Ereneo Martin (Northern Davao) and Analyn Fernandez (Tarlac), also attended.

Fernandez delivered a lecture on electrical safety and distributed comics featuring FM Arca as the superhero mascot, Voltaire.

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE), with over 75,000 members locally and internationally, organized the event.

On September 28, in Round 2 of the IIEE National Chess Olympiad season 6 online tournament, notable results included IIEE Eastern Central Visayas defeating PSME, Western Visayas beating Iloilo, and IIEE Singapore prevailing over IECEP.

Metro Central beat GEP, Metro West over Metro South, while Northern Luzon and Quezon tied 16-16.

UAE and Southern Laguna won by default against SQC and PICE, respectively.

On the same day in Dubai, the IIEE UAE bowling team, led by former Regional Governor Vic Abejero, Eliz Abejero, and Allan Alvarez, bested six other teams.

Other events organized in Dubai by IIEE UAE chapter president Melanie Rances included basketball and chess competitions. Marlon Bernardino