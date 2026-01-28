Panabo court grants Davao Light control of Samal power distribution

DAVAO Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) has confirmed that the Regional Trial Court, Branch 34 in Panabo City, has issued a Writ of Possession in its favor, allowing the utility to take control of the power distribution system serving the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos). This development is part of the expropriation proceedings filed by Davao Light under Republic Act 12144, which authorizes the company to expand its franchise into additional areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

“The issuance of the Writ enables Davao Light to assume operational responsibility for the distribution system, ensuring safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity service for consumers,” said Fermin Edillon, spokesperson for Davao Light, during a briefing with the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. He emphasized that the transition will follow established legal, regulatory, and operational procedures, highlighting the importance of cooperation from existing service providers.

Edillon appealed to the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) for full collaboration during the handover process.

“The sooner this transition is completed, the sooner we can deliver affordable, world-class electricity service to households, businesses, and the local government of Igacos,” he said.

On the other hand, the official also addressed concerns over electricity rates. Following a recent adjustment, Davao Light’s residential rate for the January 11 to February 10, 2026 billing period rose to P11.72 per kilowatt-hour, an increase of about P2.01 per kWh from December 2025.

The company attributed the hike primarily to higher generation costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and the implementation of the Green Energy Auction Allowance, partially offset by lower feed-in tariff charges.

Edillon reminded consumers to monitor their electricity usage to manage costs effectively, particularly during periods of rate adjustments. He added that the company expects rates to stabilize and potentially decrease starting in February, following the current billing cycle.

To recall, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has confirmed that Davao Light is authorized to operate in its expanded franchise areas, following the granting of provisional authority, countering claims by Nordeco that the company’s mandate remained uncertain.

Republic Act 12144, which became law on April 6, 2025, formally extended Davao Light’s franchise to areas historically served by Nordeco. In response, Nordeco filed a petition with the Supreme Court in June 2025, seeking to declare the law unconstitutional and to halt its implementation through a temporary restraining order.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have pursued alternative legislative measures.

On December 22, 2025, a separate bill, House Bill No. 7006, was filed proposing a distinct franchise for Nordeco to operate distribution systems in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, potentially creating a parallel regulatory pathway.

Currently, the company has stressed that consumer service continuity and compliance with legal and technical standards remain top priorities.

The Writ of Possession, according to Edillon, marks a significant milestone in the franchise expansion, but successful implementation will depend on ongoing collaboration among Davao Light, Nordeco, regulators, and local authorities to ensure a smooth transition for residents and businesses in the affected areas. DEF