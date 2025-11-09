Panabo ends investment promotion roadmap formulation workshop

THE Panabo City Local Investment and Incentives Board, through the Panabo City Economic Development and Investment Promotion Center (PCEDIPC), successfully concluded a comprehensive three-day workshop to formulate the city's Investment Promotion Roadmap for 2026-2030.

The event, held at the Royal House Hotel and Dormitel in Tagum City, marks a significant step in positioning Panabo as a prime destination for sustainable and high-impact investments.

The workshop equipped participants with advanced strategies for investment promotion and local economic development. Gelyn S. Llana, Senior Trade-Industry Development Specialist from the DTI-Davao Regional Office, served as the resource speaker, providing expert insights and facilitating strategic discussions.

The forthcoming Investment Promotion Roadmap will outline a clear set of strategies, programs, and activities designed to attract both domestic and foreign direct investments. It will serve as the official blueprint for the Local Government Unit to attract, retain, and facilitate the expansion of businesses, with a focus on "big-ticket" investments.

"These strategic investments are key drivers of local economic growth," explained Acting Investment Promotions Officer, Michael Angelo A.Resueño. "They create employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and increase government revenues, ultimately building a stronger, more inclusive, and sustainable economy for all of Panabo City."

The event featured an action planning session to foster a collaborative and strategic mindset among key stakeholders. Attendees included members of the Local Investment and Incentive Board, led by City Mayor Jose E.Relampagos.

Other members and participants included Libertad V. Regis, City Development Council chairperson, City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Engr. Felix Jonases Senajon, City Legal Officer Atty. Chervin Paculanang, Licensing Officer III Juliet S. Nacario, and Noemi Israel-Altar, Treasurer of the Panabo Bankers Association.

In addition, there were representatives from the City Planning and Development Office, City Treasurer’s Office, City Public Employment Service Office, Tourism and Cultural Development Section, and the offices of City Councilor Hon. Omar Ranain, City Councilor Hon. Engr. Ronald Ang, and City Councilor Hon. Fortunato Sumampong.

Also in attendance were Development Management Officer II Maria Margarita Pilegro from the DavNor Investment Promotions Center, TIDS Love Villa Z. Gonzales of DTI-DavNor, Colleen Claudette Pontanoza of DTI-Davao, and DTI-DavNor Project Development Assistant Edsel Siasol.

The initial draft of the roadmap will now undergo refinement before it is submitted to the City Development Council. The final document will be endorsed to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for official adoption.

PCEDIPC is the primary agency of the Panabo City Local Government Unit responsible for driving economic growth, promoting investment opportunities, and facilitating business development within the city. PANABO CIO