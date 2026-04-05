Panabo hospital warns vs. fake medical solicitations

A HOSPITAL in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, warned the public against individuals soliciting money using fake medical documents.

Rivera Medical Center, Inc., in an advisory issued April 4, 2026, reported an incident involving a fraudulent statement of account (SOA) bearing the hospital’s name. The document was allegedly used to solicit financial assistance from individuals and organizations.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and help prevent fraudulent activities,” the hospital said.

The hospital advised the public to verify the authenticity of medical documents, coordinate directly through official contact channels, and avoid making payments without proper validation.

It added that it follows strict procedures in issuing documents for financial assistance from government agencies. In-house social workers assess and interview patients before releasing any documents.

Rivera Medical Center said it will pursue legal action against individuals involved in fraudulent activities using falsified documents and misrepresentation.

The hospital urged the public to call its hotline at (084) 628-5234 local 144 or visit its Billing or Social Service Office to verify documents tied to solicitations using its name.

Earlier, the Department of Health-Davao Region (DOH-Davao) also warned the public about scammers posing as officials to solicit money and personal information. The agency said it received reports of individuals falsely claiming to be the regional director or representatives, seeking donations or sensitive details through calls, text messages, and social media.

In December 2024, DOH-Davao clarified that it maintains only one official Facebook page after a fake account promoted a bogus medical product claiming to cure chronic sleep disorders. RGP