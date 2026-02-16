Panabo marks 25th founding anniversary in March

PANABO City is set to celebrate its 25th founding anniversary this March with a packed calendar of events, promising a month-long celebration for residents and visitors alike. The celebration will feature a diverse range of activities, from sports and health programs to cultural showcases and recognition of outstanding community members.

On February 13, 2026, Michael Angelo Resueño, Panabo City information officer, shared during PEP Talk that the city will be commemorating its Silver Jubilee and welcoming a new chapter filled with exciting activities and events.

"We are proud to promote our 25th Araw, marking our Silver Jubilee and ushering in a time of new and exciting events,” he said.

Resueño added that the city has lined up a variety of events to cater to different interests. These include sports competitions, health awareness campaigns, cultural performances, and community service projects. A highlight of the celebration will be the recognition of outstanding Panaboans who have made significant contributions to the community.

Celebrating Women's Month and promoting safety

In addition to the Araw ng Panabo festivities, the city will also celebrate Women's Month, recognizing the achievements and contributions of women in Panabo. Panabo will also observe Fire Prevention Month with a community-led combat challenge to promote fire safety awareness and preparedness.

Aside from that, the celebration will feature the highly anticipated pageants: Queen of Panabo 2026, Binibining Panabo 2026, and Ginoong Panabo 2026. These pageants will showcase the beauty, talent, and charisma of Panabo's young residents.

With a diverse and engaging lineup of events, the 25th Araw ng Panabo promises to be a memorable celebration of community, culture, and progress. Residents are encouraged to participate in the festivities and show their pride in Panabo City.

Panabo as component city

Panabo City was officially converted into a component city of Davao del Norte through Republic Act No. 9015, a measure that was approved and ratified by the city’s residents in a plebiscite held on March 31, 2001. This legal recognition marked a major milestone in Panabo’s development, elevating its status from a municipality to a city and granting it greater autonomy and administrative powers.

This transition also paved the way for expanded infrastructure, economic opportunities, and enhanced public programs, solidifying Panabo’s role as an important urban center in Davao del Norte. LYKA SONGALING, DNSC INTERN